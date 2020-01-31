The Good Place Take It Sleazy Letter Easter Egg explained

Fans of NBCs The good place said goodbye to their favorite dumdums, fire squid and not-a-girl at the January 30 final, and the episode was full of surprises and enough gold nuggets of wisdom to keep viewers happy for thousands of Jeremy Bearimies to come. For a series that inspired fans to question every aspect of their existence, The good placeThe conclusion was beautifully final, and all Team Cockroach finally came to rest. And it all ended with one “sleazy” Easter egg that would heat the most heartless of all beings. Or even Mindy St. Clair.

As the finals come to an end, each main cast has experienced a moment of realization that indicates their ultimate satisfaction with the hereafter and means that it is time to move on to walk through the “final door” that is the true final destination for all souls. Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Janet (D’Arcy Carden) are the only two remaining in the afterlife, the former remaining behind to become an architect for souls who enter the Good Place and Janet de Janet remains from the afterlife.

While Eleanor (Kristen Bell) walks through the doorway, she dissolves in small, glowing pieces of light that eventually float all the way to earth. She lands on a random man in Arizona who is throwing someone else’s mail away. Before he goes too far, he seems to have a moment of clarity and decides to deliver the letter to his neighbor – the new man Michael (Ted Danson), who helped Eleanor return to earth to spend the rest of his life live as a human before he himself went through the new hereafter system.

The piece of mail addressed to Michael Realman, because that is definitely the name that Janet and Michael would have invented, is a membership card for Coyote Joe’s, who delights the former demon. This moment is important for two reasons: the first is that it means that Chidi’s theory was correct, that the ‘energy’ of everyone who goes further becomes part of the universe in general and inspires kindness at every turn. It is also a callback to Eleanor’s first truly selfless act in season 3’s mind-expanding episode “Jeremy Bearimy”. Eleanor finds a wallet in a bar and instead of keeping the content to herself, she decides to return it to the owner.

As Chidi theorized, Eleanor’s piece of light recalls the first good deed she did on earth, and it inspires a similar kind act to the man she landed on. And to seal the perfect moment, Michael thanks his neighbor with a genuine response with a little Eleanor-like craziness thrown in. “I will tell you this, my friend, with all the love in my heart and all the wisdom of the universe,” he says. “Take it sleazy.”