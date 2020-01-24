A review of the penultimate episode of The right place, “Patty”, to come as soon as I sign like a schoolgirl with a crush on Zac Efron …

What happens when we die?

Of all the great questions that mankind has asked since the time of the cavemen, this is probably the biggest, because there is no way to answer them definitively. You can believe, you can guess, you can ask yourself, but you can’t know. This is a key topic for most organized religions – even those that answer, “We don’t really know, so try to be good while you’re alive” – ​​and for a lot of popular culture.

This is not, strangely, one of the main concerns of The right place. Much of the series takes place in the afterlife, but it uses this setting more to explore how to be the best person you can be during the short amount of time we have here on Earth. When I interviewed the cast and Mike Schur last summer, I asked if any of them thought differently about life after death as a result of their work on this show; Almost all responded like Kristen Bell, saying that they had spent much more time thinking about morality than in heaven or hell.

However, it is difficult for a show covering this metaphysical territory not to give its opinion on the subject. From the second episode of the series, for example, Eleanor argued that all the good / bad binary was unfair to people like her, and that there should be an average place. (“Like Cincinnati!”) And in this closing arc on rewriting the laws of the cosmos to make them fairer, the series explicitly says that eternal damnation is a bad idea for everyone, but the worst of the worst monsters, and can -be not even all of them.

As The right place Finally arrives at the right place today, he has a surprising parallel argument: that eternal paradise is not a picnic either.

The series has delayed our arrival in its version of paradise for so long that it cannot live up to our imagination. And it really isn’t. It’s … the L.A. Getty Center! Things magically appear when people think about it, like Eleanor’s dream sunglasses or Michael’s bag of grass, but it’s no more magical than anything Janet did in the wrong voucher place where we spent so much time. (If anything, it left me wondering what purpose Janets serves in such a place.) And the party the four friends talk about while arm in arm seems to owe much more to the days of Jasonville to Jacksonville than ‘something else.

But “Patty” also covers this in several ways. First of all, Janet explains to others that even if the Good Place slaps, it’s also too much for beginners to experience at once. So, what we see is not the full version of the place, but a relatively attenuated version that just has beautiful flowers, like candies that make you fully understand the meaning of Twin peaks.

More importantly, “Patty” reveals that the right place is as fundamentally broken as all the other corners of life and the afterlife we’ve seen so far through the series. It doesn’t look great because it isn“T impressive.

We learn this in the form of our main character, better known as the Hypatia of Alexandria, and played here with the necessary blend of fantasy and realism from Lisa Kudrow. Hypatia has been dead for 16 centuries, and even if you convert her to Jeremy Bearimys, it’s an awfully long time to spend anywhere, even in a place where all your wishes are fulfilled. The right place is, as Eleanor says succinctly, a vacation that never ends, and the only way to fix it is to give everyone a chance to end it.

On the one hand, it’s a sad statement from one of the most optimistic creative teams in television history (here with Megan Amram writing the script). On the other, it is something that I have thought of a disturbing amount during my brief cosmic life. If there is a paradise, then I imagine that time should work there very differently than it does for us, but forever is always forever. And when you talk about something that lasts forever, it’s not meant to be a positive description.

“Patty” managed to end the story of the afterlife, even if it offered more surreal hijinks involving our favorite dum-dums. Jason’s desire to go karting against monkeys has proven to be both a durable racing gag and an effective (albeit off-camera) symbol of how quickly the right place can age, while the pleasure of Eleanor realizing that Michael smoked the grass made me smile widely, just before I started laughing at Ted Danson again playing stoned.

But solving the last crisis in this way suggests a final for which we will all have to prepare. With all the universal issues dealt with at the moment, and our heroes all enjoying their reward, the only thing that seems to happen is the moment when everyone chooses to go through this final portal and put a definite end to their time. And seeing the eternal death of Jason and Tahani and Chidi and Eleanor is not … something I’m quite ready for now, nor may it be in a week. Stock up on fabrics.