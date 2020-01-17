A review of the week The right place, “Monday, am I right?”, As soon as I’m back in my toilet library …

About last week Good place, Team Cockroach (with the help of Raylan Givens) triumphed over the literal forces of evil (and institutional stubbornness), setting up a Happily Ever After for all of humanity. But when you are in the afterlife, the “always” part of Happily Ever After lasts a lot of time, which can complicate the “happily” part.

“Monday, am I right?” Addresses this problem at both macro and micro level. On the one hand, Michael and the others must figure out how to operate their new afterlife system, and in particular how to convince all of the demons in Bad Place to accept a whole new kind of existence and purpose in the way which they lived. millennia. And on the other, Eleanor and Chidi both struggle with the idea that their soul mate will want to be with them for eternity.

It’s a smart way to approach the end of the series. It seems like we have wrapped up the bigger plot – but with The right place, another huge twist or three could still materialize in the remaining episodes – but transforming life after death isn’t as easy as just telling Janet to fold her arms and blink. There are many moving parts, and many people / demons with complex and rigid emotions who cannot change everything they are and believe because of the judge’s decision. And it’s funny to see all the difficulties in adapting.

Thus, half of the Michael / Janet / Tahani episode comes up against two obstacles: the innate love of demons for torture and Michael’s innate vanity. The solution to the first ends up exacerbating the second, as reformed (figuratively and literally, since the last time we saw it, it had been thrown into the mud). Vicky turns out to be much better at coaching and motivating longtime colleagues than Michael. . Michael’s envy for Vicky and his fear of his own obsolescence if she can lead the new project without him, give Ted Danson lots of fun and poignant notes to play, while demons find it hard to appreciate and perform. more subtle forms of torture and manipulation. leads to several large visual gags involving the bear with chainsaw hands.

The Chidi / Eleanor intrigue, for its part, makes the cosmic deeply personal, because each begins to panic because it is not worthy of the other. On paper, the two should be beyond those fears, especially the newly confident Chidi, after all they have gone through together during so many reboots. But almost all of the previous crises in their relationship occurred when they were threatened with death and / or eternal damnation. No one is in danger here, and everyone believes that the new afterlife system will work in time. So it’s much easier for our main couple to sit down and think how incompatible they are, if Chidi will forgive Eleanor for all of her earthly sins and if Eleanor will in turn find her favorite toilet librarian exciting for an infinite number by Jeremy Bearimys.

As the problems in this series go away, it’s an obvious solution – so obvious that Jason, of course, is able to get Chidi out of his head to fix it – but Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper sell the emotions messy and ridiculous of very good.

The episode ends with the six main characters on board a balloon for the Good Place – for real, this time, unlike the one Michael invoked in season two. We hardly spent any time there, and not in any of the parts that would seem particularly heavenly. It’s a decision that the show must have postponed for a long time, both for conspiracy reasons – once Eleanor and his company got to the right place, there’s not much history left. tell – and because it’s going to be difficult for any version of this place to live up to our imagination. Will it be just like one of the neighborhoods, but perfect? (Ice cream instead of fro-yo, for example.) Do you have to be a lot more chic to look pretty impressive?

We will know when this balloon lands next week, but “Mondays, am I right?” Was an effective and entertaining opportunity to catch our breath after saving the universe.

Some other thoughts:

* It was the episode I was filming for during the summer. When they finished taking the moment Michael told the dum-dums they were going to the right place, D’Arcy Carden came up to me, severely pointed at my chest and said, “No. Spoilers. I have been afraid of his anger since, at least until today. Freedom!

* As is generally the case, not all filmed scenes are broadcast. One of the scenes in the file room originally revisited the question of how to select the first group of candidates. Jason came up with a random sample, which Eleanor and Chidi both loved … until the first name the computer spits is Pol Pot. (They also filmed a few alternate takes with the names of other historic monsters, but everyone seemed the most amused by the first one.)

* In addition, they filmed a much longer version of the video clip “Simply the Test” by Janet and Michael (usurping “Simply the Best” by Tina Turner), with various punchlines at the end. (“It’s just the test! Better than the other tests! You can test anyone! My name is Janet!”)

* Finally, among Jason’s list of people who must have the highest number of points in human history: Evel Knievel, Kool-Aid Man, Mini-Me, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Fat Bastard, the most interesting man of the world and ‘the GPS lady who tells you where to drive! Also, as the balloon rises in the right place, you can hear Jason shouting “CRAZY!” We’re running out of time for a Gardner Minshew joke, folks, but I have faith.