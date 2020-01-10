Loading...

The right place is back for its latest batch of episodes! A review of this week’s episode, “You’ve changed, man,” coming as soon as I fall into a swamp while trying to spray the Taco Bell logo on a snapping turtle …

There’s no answer.

But Raylan Givens is the answer.

Balls of sacred shirts! Did it just happen?!?!?

Television has given us weird crossovers over the years. There was a time when Mulder and Scully’s The X-Files were followed by the film crew of Cops. Or the episode where the Elsewhere experienced doctors stopped at Cheers for a drink. Or when Gordon Shumway’s Alf somehow featured guests on Mr. Robot. Hell, John Munch alone was one of at least four who would give an aneurysm to a logical mind.

But even a trained and cynical television brain like mine was not sufficiently prepared for the sudden, strange and absolutely magical crossover that occurred in “You’ve Changed, Man”, when the fastest television, the sharper and more jerky. the lawyer of the 21st century ended up helping to decide the fate of all human life as we know it.

Technically, what we saw here was not Raylan Givens, the marvelous hero of FX (as in a top-10 in the past decade) justified. On the contrary, what we got – with the help of Janet’s magic, in an attempt to influence the loving judge on television – was justified star Timothy Olyphant wearing Raylan’s familiar Stetson (and a plaid shirt and knit tie), but playing “Timothy Olyphant”, a slightly exaggerated version of his own extremely colorful self (*). It could have been even more surreal than a fictional US marshal from Harlan County, Kentucky, trying to solve this world-shaking problem – or just making sense of Jason Mendoza. But it could have been a layer too far for such a crucial time in the life of The right place, especially since there are probably at least a few hundred thousand viewers who have never seen a second of justified. (For these people, I say: it’s fantastic, and all the episodes are broadcast on Amazon.) However, the surprise appearance of “Timothy Olyphant” was a magnificent gain for the current gag on the love of the judge for the pop culture of the 2010s. (In the premiere of season four, she mentioned that she had just started watching Deadwood, where Olyphant wore a cowboy hat and a pistol for the first time.)

(*) All this was done, I am told, with the blessing of justified boss Graham Yost.

But among the many intelligent choices made throughout “You’veve Changed, Man”, it was necessary to ensure that Raylan Givens “Olyphant” could not really save the universe. Giddy as I had to see in the whole wardrobe, it would have been a cheat for the series to spend four seasons building a guy from another show who fixed everything. Instead, he’s there just to hold the judge’s attention long enough for her and Shawn to hear the plan concocted by Chidi (with Jason’s inspiration). And even if this new approach to the afterlife – where everyone gets a shot at multiple restarts like Team Cockroach did, in the hope that others will improve to the same degree – the prevails over the judge, Shawn, petulant and avenging, refuses to follow with that. Instead, it is up to Michael to realize that his former boss and longtime enemy really appreciate the battle and can be negotiated with at this level. For the most part, Shawn existed either as a barrier or a device to add a different flavor of comedy to the proceedings. But when he admits to Michael that “fighting you is the most fun I have ever had”, it sounds as real and poignant as any emotional moment involving our six heroes. It’s a nice turning point and a great reminder of why Marc Evan Jackson was featured in all of Mike Schur’s shows (*).

(*) Anecdote: Jackson is technically Office, although long after Schur continued to run Parks and recreation. In the penultimate episode, when everyone gathers around a computer to watch a trailer for the documentary filmed on Dunder-Mifflin, it’s Jackson’s voice that you hear briefly as a narrator.

But before we even get to this demonic detente, “You’ve changed, man” is a wonderful return from the final hiatus in the series. The judge’s quest to find the clicker to erase all of humanity, for example, allows us to travel in different types of Janet voids, with the Bad Janet emptying of course an infernal landscape filled with Porta-Johns, monster trucks and a dumpster fire.

And by picking up where “The Answer” left off, we were able to bask in this much more confident new embodiment of Chidi. His paralyzing indecision cured by experiencing thousands of versions of himself at the same time, he always becomes the man that Eleanor loved, but also someone more desirable for her, in addition to being much better equipped to work with the tight apocalyptic deadline for the episode. William Jackson Harper does wonders for making this Chidi consistent with the guy we knew, while likely being altered by the events of the previous episode. I imagine things will not be entirely sunny and rosy for Chidi and Eleanor by the end of the series, but this nevertheless seems to be an excellent result for all the difficulties he has gone through since his arrival in the neighborhood.

There are only three weeks left. It’s hard to imagine the show doing anything more surprising than our last guest star, but then, it would have been hard to imagine this one. All I know is that after having to wait almost two months between the last episode and this …

Some other thoughts:

* Also unexpected: that we might have a new favorite for the best neighborhood store name at the end of the series, courtesy of Joanie Loves Tchotchkes. (Inspired, of course, by the TV show with the most cheesy opening theme / opening song of all time.)

* Our Janet has evolved enough that she can now bring humans back into her void without them all turning into look-alikes of her. On the one hand, it made the explanation of the plan proposed by Chidi easier to follow and also enabled cameo. On the other hand, I think I would have enjoyed the Raylan Givens impression of D’Arcy Carden for a few minutes.

* Finally, it is not known whether Bad Janet, Neutral Janet, Disco Janet, and. al., will be relaunched now that the judge has changed his mind. But if the others Janet made their last appearance in the series, at least Bad Janet went out to do what she liked: making fart noises, even after being turned into marble.