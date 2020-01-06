The good Lamborghini is here

Loading...

Photo credit: Lamborghini

It’s the Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD. That said, it’s a new version of the Lamborghini Huracán Evo, but with rear-wheel drive instead of all-wheel drive. That said, it’s the good Lambo, but better.

The most important thing about the Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD could be the name, because it is the sportier version of the Huracán, only it says “Evo” and not “S” or another boring term. Calling something “Evo” is just more fun. I also appreciate that Lamborghini chose to call the RWD version of the Evo the Evo RWD, not the Evo Sports Omologato or Evo Touring or anything else that is duller. Get to the point.

The car looks the same, but for a slight change in the face. You can see it here in front in a helpful side-by-side from Lambo:

Technical data are identical to the normal Huracán, but just under 30 hp less than the normal Evo, Lamborghini said in his press release that the Evo RWD has 610 PS at 8,000 rpm and 413 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm.

The cost of the RWD version is about $ 50,000 cheaper than the AWD version, according to Car and Driver. Much like the weight, though cheaper, it’s not a cheap car, starting at just over $ 214,000.

According to Lambo, this RWD version is lighter than the AWD version with a dry weight difference of 33 kg. That’s still over 3,000 pounds before you fill up with liquids. So it’s not a light car. Still, I appreciate it.

It is difficult to say that the particularly dangerous little model with a howling V10 is anything but “the good Lamborghini”. However, if you decide to buy an unnecessarily larger model with more tires and cylinders, this is good for you.