The good Christians behind Willie Nash's cruel and unusual punishment in Mississippi

Brian K. Burns was sworn in as a judge of the Mississippi Circuit Court in early January, one of the last appointments made by hard-working Republican Governor Phil Bryant.

Before becoming a judge, Burns had only prosecuted 11 cases during his legal career, leading his district colleagues to record “serious concerns about Burns’ lack of trial experience,” according to his local newspaper. . In one of these cases, he managed to send an African American man to jail for 12 years simply for having a cell phone in a local jail – a sentence so extreme that the Supreme Court judge in Mississippi, Leslie King wrote that “it seems to demonstrate the failure of our criminal justice system on many levels. ”

The accused, Willie Nash, is a 39-year-old father of three who is currently serving his sentence of over ten years in one of the worst prisons in Mississippi. From any reasonable reading of the trial court record, Nash’s real crime appears to have been a lack of detailed knowledge of the long list of Mississippi codes and laws. While in prison at Newton County Prison after being arrested for a crime in August 2017, Nash asked a guard to charge his cell phone. The officer’s testimony then stated that Nash handed over his smartphone “voluntarily”, as if he “was not trying to hide anything”, and even “said thank you” – unlikely behavior for anyone one who knowingly committed a crime – before also supplying his telephone. password. Officers later discovered, according to court records, that the latest text message from Nash had been sent to his wife, informing him that he was “in prison”.

