The golden highlights of Rachel Bilson made for the most beautiful red carpet debut

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS – Pictured: (lr) Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson are coming to the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. – (Photo by Christopher Polk / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Regarding A-list couples, Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader talked about the red carpet of Golden Globes 2020. The couple made their public debut last night and Bilson was apparently glowing – up to her black-gold lace dress from Brock Collection, soft pink makeup and brand new golden highlights.

Bilson’s fresh sombré comes with thanks to the famous colorist Cassondra Kaeding, who confirmed the subtle change of hair color on her personal Instagram. The OC actress tapped L.A. hair stylist Davy Newkirk to style her shiny new hair in a wavy lob for the big night.

If you look closer, Bilson’s shadow appears to be Kaeding’s characteristic “smoky golden” balayage – the same color worn by Natalie Portman and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Rachel Bilson attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz / WireImage)

Given the deep dark brown roots of Bilson and her edgy-meets-angelic ensemble, the shiny highlight proved to be the perfect accessory for her sparkling red carpet debut.

