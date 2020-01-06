The Golden Globes usually shut down Apple TV + and Netflix

Loading...

Hello! Welcome to the post-Golden Globes edition of The Monitor, the cultural news overview from WIRED. The prices of last night yielded a lot of news, but the Globes are not the only ones doing the rounds. Dive in now to catch up on everything you may have missed this weekend.

The Irishman from Netflix and The TV from Apple TV + Lost at the Golden Globes

For everyone who watches, 2019 is the year in which the streaming wars go overdrive, while Amazon, Netflix and Hulu are stepping up their production late and new players such as Apple TV + and Disney + are competing. But after some streamers had entered the Golden Globes awards season last night, they seemed to be losing their position. The Morning Show from Apple TV +, which received three nominations, did not take any trophies home, while Martin Scorsese from Netflix The Irishman, who had five names, was also excluded. The Unbelievable series by Netflix has also not won in a category for which it has been nominated and Marriage Story, although it has received six nominations, has received only one win, for Laura Dern for the best supporting role. Meanwhile, Amazon Fleabag won two prizes and Hulu’s Ramy won one. View all winners – and losers – here.

Knives Out Sequel in the Works

James Bond may get a new franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer-director Rian Johnson is working on a sequel to his amazing whodunit Knives Out with a view to centering the film on the detective character of Daniel Craig, Benoit Blanc. Johnson also told THR that he would like to make the sequel soon, maybe even in the following year. The original was made for around $ 40 million and has since earned around $ 247 million worldwide. Not a word yet about how a new Knives Out movie could influence the upcoming Star Wars trilogy from Johnson.

Disney earned more than $ 13 billion from the Box Office last year

From now on, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has earned more than $ 918 million, which means it is probably Disney’s seventh – yes, seventh – movie released in 2019 to earn $ 1 billion or more. Skywalker crossing that threshold also means that, as mentioned, Disney has earned more than $ 13 billion in cash at the counter last year. That is huge, and – as Deadline indicates – a record that is unlikely to be reached soon.

The New Mutants has a new trailer

The New Mutants – the horror film from X-Men that seemed lost for most of the time – is back (mwahaha). It has a new trailer. View it below. The New Mutants is now playing at the cinema on 3 April.

