Charlize Theron wore a green one-shoulder Dior dress with the Golden Globes, half sweeping, in tulle muslin, the other in a transparent black corset. The “cuckoo” factor should have shouted “sexy”, but when I saw it, I didn’t gasp, watch or rage-tweet at the Parents Television Council. I think I sighed and then I went into my kitchen to make popcorn.

Later, Kerry Washington would leave her limousine in a black Altuzarra blazer and a long satin skirt. The centerpiece of the outfit was undoubtedly the Washington stylist harness, intricate, dazzled and revealing, plucked in place of a shirt. A look worthy of a dominatrix who may be paying her way to law school. Fortunately in his intention, probably. But there are only so many times that you can see a blazer on a bare chest and be really shocked.

Then there were Cate Blanchett and Gwyneth Paltrow who were also part of the bondage brigade, doing their own version of BDSM, or at least the desires of the flesh, in their respective beaded bra top and sheer dress. The two women looked great. But in terms of dress? A kind of yawn.

There was a time, not too long ago, when the easiest thing for a celebrity to say their name in speech was to go out in latex, mesh, harness or maybe all three. Let’s not forget the fateful day in 2003 when Snoop Dogg led two women on a leash to the MTV Awards, an offense that remains synonymous with his name almost two decades later.

The demonstration by Snoop Dogg was unquestionably quite disgusting. In recent years, actresses have followed a more respectful path, relying on the restrictive connotations of bondage. They choose to sneak in bra gags or leather clothing as a statement of subversion, or perhaps simply because the simplest way to look hot is to slap on a corset. Blame him on Kim Kardashian’s love for size trainer, 50 Shades of Gray, or Instagram influencers uploading their boudoir photos morning, noon and night.

Indeed, last week, I was browsing my flow when I stopped on a photo of a friend’s ex wearing a white leather strap bra and a set of underwear, rolling on the floor of her apartment, her back arched and her legs bent like a drunken mermaid. Again, she looked fantastic. But the sight of the body of anyone confined in wet-looking polyurethane has become so ubiquitous on Instagram that it is less interesting to me than the many wedding and baby announcements that also flood this cursed app.

In 2005, a Minnesota school banned “bondage pants” – pants with zippers, exposed chains and buckles, made famous in the 70s and 80s by punk designers like Vivienne Westwood. Now the look wouldn’t be moved to Billie Eilish. A few months ago, Vanessa Hudgens attended Rihanna’s Fenty lingerie fashion show in a lace push-up bodysuit; she paired the top with satin pajama pants, as if she also knew how drowsy it was.

Of course, any traditional acceptance of bondage wear comes from a rare and elevated perspective. This is what makes the $ 55 Sensua suede whip from $ 55 (“designed for the curious”) so boring. Wearing latex in public was once a political act, a means of silently declaring one’s exterior; today that is what Kendall Jenner puts on under her floral trumpet dress.

Madonna’s 80s fashion – breast cones, corsets, nipple tassels – looks tame today, but was the subject of decent fingertips at the time. Decades later, she would rekindle such concerns in a Givenchy issue with buttocks and topless at the Met Gala 2016.

The dress had an agenda, with pop legend writing on Instagram, “The fact that people actually believe that a woman is not allowed to express her sexuality and be adventurous beyond a certain age is proof that we are still living in an age and sexist society. ”

Fashionable bondage will never be as difficult as having someone represent authentic products, which often come from much cheaper, albeit richer, retailers. But there are exceptions.

In December, Lizzo, a national treasure, wore an assless t-shirt dress for a Lakers game, provoking a predictable, albeit annoying, reaction from haters who criticized his choice of clothing. These opponents have apparently not confused the singer, who joyfully celebrates her body and defies convention after dress.

“We hope that its position on the sexy side of its fat and black body will be what will prevent it from being integrated into a very marketable and friendly image for white people,” wrote my colleague Cassie Da Costa.

And if I may add: Lizzo, and other adventurous celebrities who wear clothes, could wake us all up from the surprisingly non-sexy sleep that is a popular bondage garment today.

