The Golden Globes sets the future of Hollywood on its only 2 color winners

“OUR GOLDEN GAL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”, Saturday Night Live breakout star Bowen Yang wrote last night in an Instagram caption 2020 Golden Globe Awards. The comedian talked about Nora “Awkwafina” Lum, the very first Asian woman in history to win the main film actress of the award show in a musical or comedy race.

“This woman draws a blueprint for all of us,” Yang continued on Instagram about Awkwafina, who took gold home for her performance in tragicom The Farewell (she won the Globe under her O.G. artist name).

Yang is right to be proud of his friend. She has accomplished an achievement that required 77 years of Golden Globe award to actually flourish. But when you think of the “blueprint,” as Yang says, Awkwafina took to finally get great recognition, you realize that something more insidious is going on in Hollywood. It’s a sinking feeling that only gets stronger when you look at the career of Ramy Youssef, the star of Hulu comedy Ramy and the only other colored person to win an acting trophy at the 2020 Globes.

It is likely that some in Hollywood will be beating this morning after the gains of Awkwafina and Youssef last night (ahem, the HFPA). After all, two young color players brought home two of the most coveted entertainment images at a young age (Awkwafina is 31; Youssef is 28). It is easy to claim admission and shoot diversity attempts on all cylinders. However, these PR-friendly headlines help to hide the disturbing facts that lie beneath it. Both actors are forced to relentlessly rotate their own shabby, self-made material to simply block their foot in the door of ultimate stardom.

Looking at the results of their hard work, it is clear that the barrier to Hollywood greatness is just too steep for performers of color.

Awkwafina made her YouTube-famous rap-alter-ego in early 2010 as a way to “express fear,” she told InStyle. Those early ten years of viral music video hits – see: “My Vag” – then placed Awkwafina on the radar of Hollywood decision makers, which led to her role in film roles such as her feature debut in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Success in that comedy pushed Awkwafina to a scene-stealing role in rom-com blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians and the lead role in The Farewell, a film written, directed and produced by Lulu Wang. To play bilingual Billie, Awkwafina, who did not grow up in a Chinese-speaking household, had to squat down and polish her Mandarian. The actress was “nervous” to do justice to the language. Later this month, Awkwafina’s Comedy Central series, Nora From Queens, makes its debut. It is a comedy that she writes, produces and leads.

Tonight

Angela Bassett was the last color woman to take home that specific prize. Bassett won the best film actress in a musical or comedy race almost three full decades ago in 1993 with her performance in Whitney Huston biopic What’s Love Got to do with it. Bassett is the only other colored woman in history who has won the category.

The path of Awkwafina in Hollywood looks very different from the winners of the past in its categories. trending fame, years of toil with comedy and moxie. They were all quickly welcomed in the upper regions of acting with open arms and received the corresponding price recognition. Lawrence enjoyed her first Oscar nomination in January 2011, when she was praised as the ingenuity of our generation for her role in Winter’s Bone. Lawrence’s favorite status was announced less than a year and a half after the lead role in the often forgotten TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show. In 2001, Adams appeared as a mutated teenager in the WB superhero drama Smallville. By 2006, she was an Oscar nominee for her starring spin in Junebug. Ronan received an Oscar nomination for her third ever film, Atonement. She was then 13.

Youssef followed a very similar track with his co-winner Awkwafina. After his Nick at Night show See Dad Run was canceled after a two-reason run, Youssef was not invited to participate in a rancid teenage series or was starred in a big-budget movie like other Nickelodeon stars. Instead, he moved to stand-up to grow his career. After a few years of stand-up shows and small film parties, Hulu picked up the self-titled show by Youssef. It is a comedy that he writes, produces, directs and leads. Ramy deals with a topic that is often overlooked by Gen Y and Gen Z stories: faith. Youssef plays the titular Ramy, a first-generation American Muslim who struggles to balance his beliefs with secular pressure. When he entered the stage to accept his prize, the first thing he said was Allahu Akbar, an expression that has hair on the neck of xenophobic Americans.

The white actors who have won the Youssef category since 2010 – Jim Parsons, Matt LeBlanc, Andy Samberg, Jeffrey Tambor and Michael Douglas – have not come close to quadruple the quadruple duty on the series that brought them Globe statues. None is credited as a writer or director for the comedies for which they have won their prizes. Only Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Samberg and Kominsky Method’s Michael Douglas have producer credits for their respective series. Again, a reminder that Youssef and Awkwafina have also made their shows. They had to make their own roles to tell their polite experiences.

my sister said i still don’t have a shit

Every man of color to win Youssef’s race at the time – Don Cheadle, Gael García Bernal, Donald Glover and Aziz Ansari – did as much tireless work as the Ramy star. It is famous that both Atlanta’s Glover and Master of None have made Ansari series and Youssef, which are determined by their maker’s unique vision of love, maturity and the world (Ansari co-created None with Andrew Yang). Cheadle and Bernal, who respectively won their Globes for House of Lies and Mozart In the Jungle, also had triple responsibilities for their comedies. Both men produced and directed their shows, while they also played the lead.

Even the third and final winner of color who entered the stage during the Golden Globes 2020 – Parasite helmer Bong Joon-ho – continued to burn the candle at both ends. The South Korean Joon-ho directed, wrote and produced the award-winning thriller for the best foreign language film. Joon-ho has also directed, written and produced his two other biggest feature films, Snowpiercer and Okja.

Awkwafina, Ramy Youssef and Bong Joon-ho may all have the award-winning recipe for award-winning creatives. But why does the most important ingredient seem to be exhaustion?

