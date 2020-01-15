The Golden Coaching shock coaching changes a 'wake-up call' for players

OTTAWA – This is no longer just the first game of Mark Stone back in Ottawa.

It is also his first game under the new Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer.

The Golden Knights, that crazy, upstart, social-media friendly company from the desert, showed that they are as serious about the results as any Original Six NHL team when they fired head coach Gerard Gallant and assistant Mike Kelly on Wednesday after a pretty impressive two and a half year.

Were the knights too good too soon? After overwhelming the hockey world by reaching the Stanley Cup final in their inaugural season in 2017-18, the Golden Knights left the playoffs of 2019 in a loss in the first round against DeBoer’s San Jose Sharks, and had such a -so first half, is currently just outside a wildcard spot.

Gallant was named the Jack Adams Award winner of the NHL as coach of the year for 2017-18, perhaps his first sign of trouble. It is a perch from which many coaches tumble.

Vegas had a record of 43-32-7 last season. Now 24-19-6, the Golden Knights arrive in Ottawa with a losing series of four games, including Tuesday’s 4-2 loss at Buffalo to the Sabers.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon says the four-game slip was not the reason for the move.

“It wasn’t a specific block or a specific game,” McCrimmon told reporters in Ottawa prior to Golden Knights afternoon training. “It is difficult to express in words, I think, unless you have done these chores, but it is more the feeling that you may need a change.

“I wish I could be more specific,” McCrimmon added. “We’ve thought a lot about this. It wasn’t something we hurriedly did.”

Those who cover the team say the Golden Knights have been wildly inconsistent throughout the season. And yet, after the decision was made, the movement to sign DeBoer happened within a 24-hour period, McCrimmon said. DeBoer was expected to arrive in Ottawa on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning to prepare for the night’s game against the senators.

McCrimmon would not address the hypothetical question of whether he would have taken the step if DeBoer had not been fired by San Jose last month.

The Vegas GM says he has admired DeBoer’s work in the Pacific Division and believes he is good with players.

“His teams are always really well prepared, well coached,” McCrimmon said. “We feel that he will do very well for us. He is a very respected coach in the industry … he is an intelligent guy. His teams are strong in special teams and he has been to the cup final with two different teams (San Jose and New Jersey). He has had a lot of success. “

If the fired coaches were surprised that they were released, the Vegas players were too.

“It’s a tough day,” said Stone, who joined the Ottawa trade deadline near Vegas last year. “I have a lot of respect for Turk and Kells. We were very proud of our dressing room and players know that we as a group have not met expectations.

“As players, if you don’t meet the standard changes, we have to play better. We know we have a great team.”

Although McCrimmon refused to blame the four-game losing skid, some players thought that was the reason.

“I think you’re always shocked when something like this happens,” said fellow leader Reilly Smith. “A week and a half ago, we were in first place in our division. And now it looks like we’re heading in a new direction or direction.

“It feels like we wouldn’t be here if we had won our last four games.”

Handsome goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury said he was “angry” with himself for his part in what happened.

“It’s hard for a team to cost two coaches their jobs,” Fleury said. “We have so much respect for them. They are very honest with us and with respect for the players – you will hear nothing bad about them. They loved the game, loved coming to the rink and we feel responsible for make this happen.

“It is a good wake-up call for all of us. It is clearly easier to change two coaches than to change 15 boys. I think we should hear the message loud and clear and turn things around.”

Most players said they didn’t really know DeBoer except playing against him, or in a game with all the stars.

DeBoer was head coach of the sharks for four and a half seasons, from 2015-2019, and reached the play-offs in each of his full seasons at the club. He released 33 games this season when the Sharks left a terrible start.

In the tight Western Conference, the Golden Knights have the feeling that they can get a solid play-off foot with a little push.

“Like many teams, we had high hopes for the year, we still have high hopes for the year,” McCrimmon said. “We are in a unique position. We are right in the mix. It is not a situation where the bottom fell out and we had no choice but to make a change.

“Proactively this was our conviction to do what is best.”

Gallant has a career-NHL coaching record of 270-216-4-51.

In a strange turn, Gallant was already named coach of the Pacific Division for the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis on January 25. We wonder if he will appear with a ‘Coach At Large’ badge, as former Ottawa Rough Riders Coach Urban Bowman once did that at a Gray Cup.