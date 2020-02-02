The golden arm of Sydney Thunder, Daniel Sams, illuminates Glenn Maxwell from Melbourne Stars, Marcus Stoinis

In the 10 star wins this season, Maxwell averages 99 with the racket and Stoinis 86.4 – but if they lose, the duo’s numbers drop to 18.2 and 24.4, respectively.

The light has gone out for both players since the stars took first place on the ladder, and neither of them could turn the switch again when the franchise’s last final failed last week.

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were instrumental in winning the Melbourne Stars, but were lost if they lost

“I think they are [depending on these two],” said Sams after the thunder angered Adelaide, and moved within a win after a big final in Sydney.

“With ‘Maxi’ he is someone who is difficult to tie up, he can hit it wherever he wants. The key to beating the stars is to get ‘Stoin’ and ‘Maxi’ out. How we do that, we’ll see look at.” that during the week and see how we do it. They were their bankers. We’ll just stick to our plans for each of the Batters and try and execute. “

The duel between the gold cap wearers Sams and Stoinis is likely to have an enormous impact on which team will go into the final against the Sydney Sixers.

A fan base is expected with around 21,000 of the 25,000 general tickets already sold. A second Sydney team in the grand finale would give SCG Trust members more reason to show up.

“It would be incredible, wouldn’t it? I would love to reach this final,” said Sams. “Of course you would like to play final cricket, but that would be a really good spectacle. The audience would be huge, the SCG would be full. We play pretty well at the SCG. The last SCG game we had there was an absolute one . ” Thriller would make for good entertainment. “

Since he played throughout the tournament, Sams was crucial to the success of the Thunders and turned Adelaide on the jumps in the penultimate run of the chase.

After reaching the final on the penultimate day of the season, the Thunder are blazing hot with four wins in a row. The stars are at the other end of the shape spectrum with four direct losses.

The Thunder didn’t want the stars to have any doubts about their bad record – but they don’t have to. The numbers tell the story.

The stars missed the final in the nine-year tournament only once, but only two wins after 10 starts. Remarkably, the Thunder overtook them in the final victories, although they only contested the playoffs twice.

“You could say that [they are vulnerable], you could say that they are due,” said Sams. “It depends on how you see it. We won’t go into a game and think these guys are on a losing streak because they have great players.”

