The GoFundMe call is designed to help Wakefield’s charity “be gutted” after the break-in

A Wakefield charity has started a fundraiser after having limited supplies and financial concerns after a burglary.

KidzAware, which supports children and adults with disabilities, was launched on Sunday, February 9, and Monday, February 10, between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Burglars raided the charity’s office and caused heartache.

Gillian Archibold, 59, who founded the charity with 40-year-old daughter Sabrina, is now appealing to the Wakefield community to collect donations to replace some of the stolen devices.

Gillian said, “Sometimes you have to go through something like this to see how vulnerable you are.

“It took us 25 years to be where we were. Now we have to try to raise funds to replace the equipment we need and support our customers.”

Gillian founded the charity in 1995 after Sabrina was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and autism, as well as hearing and vision problems.

The mother and daughter have been supporting families with children with disabilities since 1995 and have been a registered charity since 2006.

Gillian said: “There are only two of us who run this charity together with volunteers.

“We were already under pressure and had problems, now that broke us.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to receive donations to replace the equipment needed for further work.

“We went back to our office, yes, things are missing, but we have customers who need our help,” said Gillian.

“I’ll keep looking ahead, I won’t look back.”

To make a donation, visit the GoFundMe page here.