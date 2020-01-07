The goal of McDavid for all ages emphasizes the critical victory for Oilers

Loading...

TORONTO – It was the goal that summarized what the best player in the game is all about.

Connor McDavid never even looked at the Toronto Maple Leafs defender, Morgan Rielly, he was about to take it one on one. Because McDavid is a pass-first man, and he was actually looking for a teammate to catch up with him and get to him.

“I knew Nuge was jumping, so I thought he might give him a chance to make a strange man, maybe a two-on-one, and then just try to make a piece,” McDavid said , he eventually had no time and patience when it became clear that the cavalry would not make it on time.

So he went to Plan B, scorched Rielly with his world-class speed and scored what teammate Alex Chiasson would later call, “the most beautiful goal I’ve ever seen.”

In a play that even left the entire house of Maple Leafs fans knowing that they had seen a goal that they could literally tell their grandchildren in one day, McDavid moved from first gear to fourth in two steps, Rielly left behind and put a nice cover on Toronto goalkeeper Mike Hutchinson to complete the masterpiece. You’ve seen it multiple times on TV and Twitter – or in Rielly’s nightmares after a 6-4 Oilers win.

“He is the most dangerous player in the world for a reason,” says Auston Matthews of Toronto. “So if you just let him fly through the neutral zone with the speed and skill he has, I mean he makes us pay. That’s what he did tonight.”

And he did it to Rielly, no less, and left the best defender of the Leafs after the game.

“Can you give us an idea of ​​what it is like to defend 97 when he has speed?” Rielly was asked.

“No, not really,” he said. “I mean, he’s tough.”

“That’s a good D-man in a good place,” Darnell Nurse said.

“And (McDavid) has just made an incredible piece. It’s fun to watch. “

It was McDavid’s very first NHL goal in Scotiabank Arena, where he scored in a World Cup and as a junior. When it was finished, he had a four-point, first-star evening in Toronto, scored a fantastic goal in a city that knows how rare a talent they watched.

View the replay and turn up the volume. You can literally hear the noise level of the Leafs crowd rise, blinded as he turns on the jets and roars past Rielly.

“It is absolutely special, it builds our team is struggled in it, I personally struggled in it, so it was absolutely fun to come in here and win a big win,” said McDavid, who was never very willing to talk about it of these highlights-reel goals. “Everyone wants to play well in their hometown, I had many friends and family in the building, so it was nice to get one. It feels good.

“We have not made a profit here since I am a part of the Oilers. Absolutely nice to get one.”

After the Oilers arrived in Boston on Saturday and won 4-1, Leon Draisaitl said: “It cannot be a one-off event.” So Edmonton took the confidence that came with beating the Bruins and never followed in Toronto, hunting for starter Frederik Andersen and returning the favor for a 6-2 loss in this building almost a year ago.

“We said before the game that I was here four years ago and I don’t think I won in this building. It’s nice to take one home,” said the Hamilton-born nurse. “Many of us have a lot of family here, and when you’re in the west, you don’t get the chance to see your family and friends often. To win, end up in the right tone, it’s great for everyone. “

The Oilers, who chased almost every game in a gloomy December, led this one-on-one thread, scored first and killed a 1:23 double advantage in the opening period that could have changed everything.

Six different players scored for Edmonton, although everyone left the building and was excited about just one of those goals. Everyone except the coach.

“What did you think of the goal?” Head coach Dave Tippett was asked.

“Which?” He said. “I liked all six of them.”

Giving up four goals makes some coaches unhappy, but this is Toronto, where the Leafs score in bunches. Tippett will achieve a 6-4 win for a team that has five points in the first three races of this road trip and is on its way to the top of the Pacific.

“I don’t want to give up four … but sometimes you have to respect the skills of the other team,” Tippett said. “Our boys play with confidence. We feel that if we play as we can, we can win. “

And they do exactly that.