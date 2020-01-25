The Go-Go's celebrate Sundance Reunion with Elisabeth Moss

Enlarge image

Directors Josephine Decker (L), Elisabeth Moss (C), Belinda Carlisle (2nd from L), Kathy Valentine (3rd from L), Gina Shock (3rd from R), Charlotte Caffey (2nd from R) and Jane Wieldin (R) from The Go-Go’s

Photo by Tasia Wells / Getty Images Courtesy of RAND Luxury

PARK CITY, Utah – Everything was a breeze.

The legendary group of women from the 1980s met again on Friday evening for the first time in decades to celebrate the premiere of their documentary “The Go-Go’s” at the Sundance Film Festival.

Before the premiere, Belinda Carlisle, Kathy Valentine, Gina Shock, Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wieldin met at Rand Luxury’s Escape event series in the St. Regis Deer Valley for a private dinner. reminded of old times when the group was the most successful all-female rock band.

A spy said that the group encountered actress Elisabeth Moss and director Josephine Decker on the way out of the hotel.

The 37-year-old Moss and the singers from Vacation joked about how Moss recently sang Carlisle’s Heaven Is a Place on Earth in an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The entire group then posed for a photo together before setting off for their event.