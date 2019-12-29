The global soda tax experiment

Loading...

Can taxes really break our collective desire for sugary and syrupy sodas?

They are cloyingly sweet, nutritionally empty and, increasingly, subject to taxes. More than 35 countries and seven cities in the US UU., Starting with Berkeley, California, in 2015, now impose a tax on soft drinks and other sugary drinks, and several other places are considering it.

Researchers and public health organizations, such as the American Heart Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, see these taxes as a low-cost fruit in the battle against obesity and health problems, such as diabetes, which often lead to. In the United States, almost 40 percent of adults are obese, adding $ 147 billion to the country's annual medical care expense, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The problem is complex, but the widespread consumption of foods full of added sugars, which add calories but not essential nutrients, plays an important role, and drinks account for almost half of the added sugar in the American diet.

"It is really difficult to change these behaviors, and taxes are, if not most, one of the most impactful and important policies to move the needle on unhealthy eating habits," says Christina Roberto, a behavioral scientist at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Taxes have helped reduce the public health impact of alcohol and tobacco, and many public health researchers say there are good reasons to think that they can also mitigate the damage of sugary drinks.

At the same time, there are also reasons why soft drink taxes may not have the impact on public health that defends hope. Current taxes may be too low to affect purchasing behavior. People could switch to other unhealthy foods. Or, in some cases, they could simply buy their soda in a neighboring city that doesn't tax them.

The definitive answers will not come quickly: chronic conditions such as obesity and diabetes take years to develop, and so will the health benefits of a new tax. But a new body of research suggests that beverage taxes have already reduced the consumption of sugary drinks in some communities, an encouraging and essential step.

Tax bad habits

The use of taxes to force people to make healthier decisions has a long history with tobacco and alcohol, which are taxed by almost every country in the world. "There are decades of work now in tobacco, hundreds of studies around the world, which show that if prices increase, it induces adults to quit smoking and prevents children from consuming it," says Frank Chaloupka, economist at the University of Illinois at Chicago Research has linked the increase in cigarette taxes with the reduction in mortality from throat and lung cancer and other respiratory diseases, wrote Chaloupka and two co-authors earlier this year at the Annual Health Review Public Other studies have linked higher taxes to lower rates of hospitalization for heart failure and decreased severity of childhood asthma.

With alcohol, it looks more like dozens of studies, but the conclusions are similar, says Chaloupka: alcohol taxes have been linked to a lower frequency and intensity of alcohol consumption and reductions in the unhealthy consequences of alcohol abuse, from liver cirrhosis to motor vehicle injuries. alcohol related violence. The higher the tax, as a rule, the greater the impact.

Sugary drinks may seem more harmless than cigarettes and alcohol, but there is compelling evidence that links them to a number of chronic health problems, says Barry Popkin, economist and nutrition researcher at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Studies find that sugary drinks cause more acute spikes in blood sugar than most types of foods. Over time, they may be more likely to alter the body's insulin regulation. And the sugar dissolved in a drink does not activate the mechanisms of satiety of the brain in the same way that sugar does in solid foods. As a result, "what we have learned in the last 20 years is that what you drink does not affect what you eat," says Popkin.

Those extra liquid calories (approximately 250 in a 20-ounce bottle of many popular sodas, or 10 percent of the daily recommended total for an adult man), add up. Popkin et al. Studies have linked the habitual consumption of sweetened beverages with a high risk of weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and other health problems. A 2010 meta-analysis of previous studies that tracked a total of 310,819 participants, for example, found that people who drink one or more sugary drinks a day have a 26 percent higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those who drink not More than one sugary drink per month.

This research has focused on drinks containing sweeteners that add calories such as sucrose (table sugar) and high-fructose corn syrup, not only soda, but also sports and energy drinks, fruit juices with added sugar and coffee and sweetened teas. There is less research and more expert disagreements about the effects of pure fruit juices on health (which may contain as much sugar per serving as soda, but also contain vitamins and other nutrients) and artificial-sweetened beverages that do not add calories.

Sugary drinks are certainly not the only culprits. Sugary foods are too, but they are more difficult to define and regulate, says Kristine Madsen, a pediatrician and research scientist at the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health. "If you start eating foods that could be classified as junk food, you get into big debates," she says. Take granola bars. Some are loaded with fat and sugar, essentially cookies disguised as healthy foods. Others may be full of nuts and dried fruits and contain little added sugar, which makes them legitimate sources of protein and dietary fiber. But a typical drink with added sugar has no nutritional value, says Madsen. "There is nothing to add to the diet of someone who benefits them."