The Glasgow Derby Trap Celtic Must Not Fall Into

Some people already look beyond the St. Mirren game on Thursday as the Glasgow Derby approaches at Celtic Park.

However, the fact that any point dropped against the Paisley team would be catastrophic when entering the Rangers and damage the momentum of the club cannot be overlooked.

Neil Lennon will want his players to stay focused in the middle of Christmas holidays and boxing day before preparing for their end of the year meeting.

Celtic beat Steven Gerrard's men at Ibrox early in the season, but while the result itself was pleasant, losing points shortly thereafter to Hibs, then Livingston annulled the victory.

The club and the support team should not take for granted any games and a draw on Boxing Day in Paisley against a stubborn side of St Mirren in a smaller and less refined field will have its challenges.

I do not see that silky football wins the day against Jim Goodwin's men and it will be a result of keeping our best stars in shape.