The gift that keeps on giving – time to use the boat

It is that time of year again, the now annual event of the collapse of Ibrox. Nobody gives Celtic the honor of doing the same thing every season and maintaining their guts for a season. Instead, they support the Ibrox team and the following Liverpool / England manager Steven Gerrard.

Some Gers fans have accused their players of not being back from Dubai in 2020 and they are absolutely right.

People seem to easily forget how long a football season is. The last two Decembers have seen some rather pathetic premature celebrations from the Ibrox crew, now the demise and the darkness are back in early February and everyone is a target for abuse by the hordes.

But that is not our business, everyone at Celtic will be smart enough to know that the stuttering start of Rangers only gives Celtic a chance to create a cushion in the rankings for the first time this season and that cushion must be fought from today.

It is now time for the Bhoys to be ruthless, just like last year, and to win in an incredible way after the winter break. Today, Neil Lennon’s side faces an outing at the bottom of the table, Hamilton Accies.

The Bhoys blew away St. Johnstone within the first 30 minutes on Wednesday night and the Celtic boss will be looking for more of the same with his rejuvenated looking Celtic team.