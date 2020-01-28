The Ghost Recon Breakpoint terminator event in a new trailer, see here

We already knew that a Terminator event was on the way to Ghost Recon Breakpoint and today Ubisoft gave fans a first look at the event and its composition.

Check out the brand new trailer for the crossover “Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Terminator” below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCSFBPPsKNU [/ embed]

The short 30 second trailer doesn’t reveal much about the event, other than the arrival of the Terminator. The event was largely under lock and key and little was said about it. If Ubisoft’s track record is anything to fall back on, fans can expect it to resemble the Predator content in Ghost Recon Wildlands.

At the time of writing, however, new specific details about the terminator crossover event were detailed. We only know that it has something to do with Terminator. Do you think you can turn off a terminator? The Terminator live event is expected to appear on January 29, along with a title update that will bring a number of changes to the game.

Are you looking forward to Terminator’s arrival in the game? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest news!

Source: YouTube