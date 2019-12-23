The ghost of Christmas garbage

Loading...

It has been a wild year in celebrity news.

From the separation of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth until the return to the Paris Hilton spotlight, we tell the stories that kept us talking.

It turns out that even famous people return and Mariah Carey's reign while the Christmas Queen continues.

These are some of the 2019 Maggie and Ian selections for celebrities who are gifts that continued to give:

The separation of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Splash News

Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, announced their separation in August after seven months of marriage. Hours after the story, photos of Cyrus were revealed kissing Brody Jenner's former Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus and Carter were hot and heavy for a month before they quit. Since then, Cyrus has been dating Australian singer Cody Simpson. Meanwhile, Hemsworth is said to be dating the 21-year-old Gabriella Brooks model.

Pete Davidson's love life

Pete Davidson, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and Margaret QualleyGetty Images

Davidson, who has been linked to the Kaia Gerber model since October, said recently during a parody of "SNL": "If I'm your type of boy your daughter or mother is in, then trust me, I'm the best -of the cases."

Prior to his affair with Gerber, Davidson dated "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star Margaret Qualley, 25. Earlier this year, the comedian was flirting with Kate Beckinsale, 46, at a later party to the Golden Globes. He and Ariana Grande, 26, also ended their engagement in the fall of 2018.

Paris Hilton

Paris HiltonGetty Images

Hilton has always been a fixed element on page six. But recently he has returned to the tabloids for his antics as a DJ. He told Page Six that the staff at the door of a hot Miami club wouldn't let his ex-boyfriend Chris Zylka in.

Then, as we were told, he alerted the goalkeepers and made sure that Zylka could not enter the party if he appeared.

Details have also emerged on how Hilton owns 100 Juicy Couture velvet tracksuits in all colors. In addition to how he earned the name "Mrs. Baller Azul.

