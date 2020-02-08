The German Merkel officially fires after the extreme right fiasco

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel fired a government official on Saturday whose congratulations on a governor who was elected with the help of an extreme right-wing party angry with Merkel’s coalition partners.

Christian Hirte, a member of the Christian Democratic Union of Merkel, who was the government commissioner for the former communist east and a vice minister of economy, tweeted that he resigned after Merkel told him he could no longer do the job. Merkel’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, confirmed his resignation.

Hirte’s departure is the last outage of the shock election on Wednesday by pro-business politician Thomas Kemmerich as governor of the eastern state of Thuringia. The extreme right-wing alternative to Germany, or AfD, enabled it to support him in a vote in the state legislator – just like the regional branch of Merkel’s CDU, against the wishes of his national leadership.

Kemmerich’s acceptance of the votes of AfD was a horror of left-leaning parties and many in his own center-right camp. Merkel called his election “unforgivable.” The politician of the small Free Democrats announced the day after his election that he intended to resign, although it is not yet clear when that will happen or that the state will hold a new election.

Hirte, a deputy leader of the Thuringia Department of the CDU, who is part of the national parliament, had congratulated Kemmerich on his “election as a center candidate”, tweeting that it had demonstrated that the state had voted out of its previous left government and no mention was made of the role of AfD.

The center-left Social Democrats, Merkel’s junior partners in her often tense national coalition, said Hirte could not stay in his work.

Coalition leaders met on Saturday to discuss the Thuringia mess, which led to new criticism of Merkel’s successor as CDU president Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

The corresponding press