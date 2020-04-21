The German automotive industry wants “cash for handicrafts” to boost sales

The German automotive industry is demanding the introduction of a new cash program to encourage new cars.

Exports around the world have affected the country’s export automotive sector due to the coronavirus.

This week, Volkswagen and Daimler will gradually restart production at European factories, but this may prove to be a long road to recovery, with car sales across Europe declining in March.

During the last financial crisis of a decade, Germany developed a rewards collection program that encouraged people to trade new used cars. This proved to be very beneficial and helped the economy recover quickly.

Ralf Brandstatter, VW’s chief executive, told Bloomberg that “sales support could be a sensible contribution to climate protection”, suggesting that the new cash program could specifically encourage the sale of cleaner vehicles.

The leaders of the German state, where the likes of BMW, Daimler and VW are located, expressed their desire to represent the government of the automobile industry.

It is clear that top industry officials and trade unions will meet with German Chancellors in Berlin on May 5 to discuss ways to overcome the economic crisis. While Berlin does not rule out a scheme for raising money for clankers, at the moment it has no plan.

“The automotive industry now has different requirements and proposals,” said a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry. “We are, of course, watching them closely. But there is no solution yet.”

German Economy Minister Peter Altmeyer has acknowledged that the automotive industry is facing problems, but is not yet owed any financial support.