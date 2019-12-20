The Georgia jury awards $ 8.6 million in the death of the "Walking Dead" specialist

Loading...

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – A jury from Georgia has awarded $ 8.6 million to the family of a specialist killed during the production of an episode of "Walking Dead" in 2017.

The Daily Report reports that Thursday's verdict comes after a weeklong trial before Judge Emily Brantley of the Gwinnett County State Court. Jurors began the deliberations on Tuesday night and issued the verdict shortly before 6 p.m.

The lawyers of the defendants AMC and the producer Stalwart Films had argued that the death of John Bernecker in a fall from a balcony during a fight on stage was an unforeseen accident that occurred when the trained specialist lost a 25-foot landing strip (7.62 meters) below. They said that AMC Networks was not considered negligent as part of the verdict.

Bernecker's parents, Susan and Hagen Bernecker, sued AMC, Stalwart and several other defendants involved in the production of the program, claiming that they spared security measures for financial and programming issues.

In a statement, plaintiffs' lawyer Jeffrey Harris said the 33-year-old "was a remarkably talented professional who had an incredibly bright future in the film industry. I sincerely hope that this verdict sends a clear message about the need to raise and strictly comply with the industry's safety standards every day, in each session, in each filming set.

"John's tragic and preventable death occurred as a result of a series of safety-related failures. Learning from these failures will contribute greatly to ensuring that similar tragedies do not happen to another artist or another family," he said.

"There are no wins or losses in this situation, it was a terrible and tragic accident and our condolences continue with the family and friends of John Bernecker." The set of "The Walking Dead" is safe and is achieved to meet or exceed all industry standards and guidelines related to stunts and stunt safety. That has been the case in the production of 10 seasons and more than 150 episodes, and it is still the case today, despite this very sad and isolated accident, "AMC Networks said in a statement Thursday night.

Jackson Dial, a lawyer for the defendants, said they planned to appeal.

. (tagsToTranslate) Page Six (t) celebrity deaths (t) The Walking Dead