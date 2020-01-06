The generosity of the sports stars helps the fire-ravaged country to heal

Loading...

While the country continues to be ravaged by bushfires and many members of the political class spend much of their time guilting their opponents in a sad and sad game, our sports stars help the nation heal.

Nick Kyrgios put his money where his mouth is. Credit: Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios, one of our most controversial and puzzling stars, was one of the fastest and asked Tennis Australia to organize an exhibition “to collect donations for those affected by the fires”. Tennis Australia responded quickly by announcing an Australian Open Rally for Relief exhibition event to raise money for efforts to support and restore bushfire.

Kyrgios has also put his money in his mouth and tweeted to his thousands of fans that he will donate $ 200 for every ace he hits at all the events he plays this summer. He then hit 20 aces in his first match in the ATP Cup and raised $ 4,000. Kyrgios’ teammates for the ATP Cup, Alex de Minaur, John Millman and John Peers, have also committed to donating each time they do hit an ace this summer. As a result, the ATP Cup organizers committed to donating an additional $ 100 per ace for the entire tournament, which is likely to mean more than $ 150,000.

And it goes on: Australia’s top-ranked tennis player Ash Barty will donate all of her winnings from the game at Brisbane International to efforts to help and restore forest fires. If she wins the tournament, her donation will total $ 360,000. Go Ash!