Lieutenant General Jack Brodie Farris Jr., who led the ground forces in the US invasion of Grenada in 1983, died after a long illness on December 14 in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. He was 84 years old.

The graduate of Myers Park High School and the citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, joined the army as an infantry officer. His 33-year military career took him to Vietnam, where he served as a battalion commander, in South Korea, and in the Pentagon.

"He has always been a top performer," said a second cousin, Charlotte lawyer Ray Farris Jr.

Grenada, the Caribbean island into which US troops invaded a Marxist government following political unrest, was a brief stop in Farris' well-traveled military life.

President Ronald Reagan's approval of the mission came on the same day, October 23, 1983, when a truck bomb detonated the U.S. Navy barracks in Lebanon and killed 241 American soldiers, the Military Times reported last year.

According to the Times, senior leaders of Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division had assumed that their soldiers would fly to the Middle East. Since there were no maps of Grenada on the extensive NC base, the officials resorted to tourist cards that they bought in downtown Fayetteville.

The invasion was triggered by the execution of Grenada's prime minister. The island nation had relations with Cuba and was feared by the Soviet Union as an expansion target. US officials fear that the 650 Americans studying at a medical school could be taken hostage.

Operation Urgent Fury sent nearly 8,000 US soldiers to the island and ended in just over a week, killing 19 Americans and wounding 116. The U.S. forces were off the island in mid-December.

"The insurgent movement was put to bed," Farris, then 47, said in an interview with The Charlotte News from Grenada on December 1, 1983. Farris added that he still found time to run on the beach and everyone Take a quick dip in the sea tomorrow.

Another Citadel graduate, Osborne "Obie" Oakley from Charlotte, described Farris at the time as a "sinewy, very willing" long-distance runner and a strict but fair disciplinarian. He and his wife Diane, who survived him, had a child, Marianne, who now lives in Columbus, Ga.

Marianne was "seven years old and lived in seven different places," Farris told the Grenada news. "We live like gypsies."

According to his obituary, his first missions in the army included the position of a company leader in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg and a battalion leader in Vietnam. He was twice exposed to Agent Orange, a defoliant used in Vietnam, which has since raised concerns about its health effects.

Farris later served in Turkey at U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and in the Army Chief of Staff's office in Washington, DC. He was chief of staff of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colo. And deputy director of the Joint Deployment Agency at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

At the time of his Grenada tenure, Farris was deputy commander of the XVIII. Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg.

He later served in South Korea and as general commander of the 2nd Infantry Division, which oversaw 30,000 soldiers, he said in his obituary. After serving as the chief of staff for the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command in Virginia, he was promoted to three-star rank and ended his career as deputy commander of the U.S. Pacific Command in Hawaii in 1991 in retired.

While serving in the Army, Farris earned a master's degree in international affairs from Florida State University and graduated from the U.S. Army War College, the Army Ranger School and the Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School. He earned combat infantry and parachutist badges.

His awards included the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with three tufts of oak leaves, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star with tufts of oak leaves and the Purple Heart.

"He loved his men and they worshiped him. He had the extraordinary leadership that made you like him," his obituary quotes an unnamed soldier who served under Farris. "If he asked you to do something, you would do everything in your power to make it happen, and when the mission was accomplished nothing felt better than letting him look at you, smile and say: Continue driving!" "

A private memorial service will take place later, his family said. They asked for memorials for the Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, S.C. 29,409th

