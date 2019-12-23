The gender gap is opening up among Hispanics who could be the key in 2020

Loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City File)

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (AP) – Yolanda Avila and Andres Pico are friends sitting side by side on Colorado Springs City Council. But politically, the two couldn't be further apart from each other – Avila is an enduring Democrat and Pico a flawless Republican.

It is a split that is common across the country, as Hispanics are divided by gender. Overall, Latinos are much more likely to be Democrats than Republicans, but Hispanic men are more likely than Hispanic women to vote Republican.

Last year, like about two-thirds of Democrats supported by Latinos, Hispanic women were 9 percentage points more likely to vote for them than Hispanic men, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of more than 115,000 midterm voters, including 7,738 Latinos. Although Hispanics started from a more democratic baseline – 61% of men still supported candidates from that party in 2018 – the gender division in the group was comparable to the distribution between men and women white.

Data from the Pew Research Center shows that the gap has widened since 2012.

"You see that the Latin American population reflects the same divisions as among the American population as a whole," said Mark Hugo Lopez of the Pew Hispanic Center. "All of these pieces begin to tell a story of integration."

The emerging divide highlights the complexity of what is now the largest minority group in the country before a presidential election where immigration and identity will be key issues.

President Donald Trump hopes his forays among Hispanics will help him gain the pivotal state of Florida, and may provide enough support to threaten Democrats in states like New Mexico and Nevada. Yet the gender gap has traditionally helped Democrats because women are more likely to vote than men, so the party benefits more from its disproportionate support among women.

Over the past two decades, immigrants from Latin America are increasingly women, often bringing children to the north, sometimes trying to reach partners who left earlier, while immigration Latin American in the United States was predominantly male. Newcomers to the country are more likely to vote Democrats when they gain citizenship.

In addition, Hispanic women have become more likely to graduate from university than their male counterparts.

"The Latinas have a much more positive relationship with American institutions like schools," said Jessica Lavariega Monforti, dean of the Lutheran University of California who studied the Latin American gender gap and has noted that Hispanic men had higher incarceration rates. "For Latin men in particular, and to a lesser extent for Latinas, it's about wrapping yourself in the American identity, wrapping yourself in the flag," she said about men supporting the GOP.

Trump, and his alpha-masculine projection of masculinity, also has an appeal.

"There is a certain" manhood "that has just joined the Republican Party," said Monforti.

In Las Vegas, Jesus Marquez, a radio host to Trump, says he notices that the people supporting the president who call his show in Spanish are skinny men. He said there was considerable social pressure for Latinos of all genders not to admit supporting Trump.

"Men could be a little more frank about this," said Marquez.

Jacqueline Armendariz, a Democratic organizer, saw the gender gap among Latinos while working for an abortion advocacy group along the Texas border. The group was almost all Hispanic women. "A man can feel the luxury of feeling that it is not related to his own life and death situation," said Armendariz about abortion rights.

Armendariz noted that, in today's polarized political world, voters are constantly forced to choose sides. "Is machismo a factor?" Maybe, ”she said. "For that to translate into what we see in the voting data right now doesn't surprise me."

The split is evident among the handful of Hispanic elected officials in Colorado Springs, a conservative city 70 miles south of Denver. The three elected county Republicans are all men – Pico, County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez and a state legislator, Dave Williams. Avila, for whom Armendariz worked, is the only democrat and the only woman.

Pico, 68, has considered himself a Republican since joining the military decades ago. "I have always found that the Conservatives would find a way to solve a problem and that the Democrats would find a way to feel good about it," said the retired naval officer.

He stayed in Colorado Springs after his last deployment and worked as a defense contractor before retiring and joining city council as what he called "my hobby". In contrast, Avila grew up in Colorado Springs, where her father was stationed in one of the many military facilities that gave the city its conservative orientation, but his family was a Democrat.

"I always thought that the Democratic Party cared for the poor, the troubled and was more inclusive in all areas," said Avila.

Contrary to what happens in Washington, the divergent political opinions of Avila and Pico do not cause many conflicts in the non-partisan city council. But Pico supports gun rights, opposed to abortion rights, skeptical about climate change and supports Trump while Avila supports gun control and rights Abortion, believes in climate change and opposes Trump.

Trump's restrictive immigration policy has become a national flashpoint, although it doesn't seem to have affected his support among Latinos – about a third of them supported the Republican by bias in its administration, at about the same rate as in previous decades.

For Pico, there is nothing wrong with being tough on illegal immigration.

"There are an awful lot of legal immigrants who don't like illegal immigration," said Pico, whose family has been in the United States for several generations. "Conservatives, including Hispanics, are opposed to illegal immigration."

Avila notes that Trump has also attempted to restrict legal immigration and has denigrated immigrants and Latinos "unskilled" several times in recent years. She has a more recent family connection to the trauma of immigration and racism than Pico – in the 1930s, the father of Avila, an American citizen, was deported from Kansas to Mexico to 18 years old during a U.S. government roundup of hundreds of thousands of immigrants and citizens of Mexican descent.

Avila's father rebuilt his life in Mexico and started a family, but when he received a letter drafting him into the U.S. Army to fight during World War II, he agreed to return with his new wife and children. Now Avila is horrified by images of immigrant children caged under the Trump administration. "My heart is bleeding for immigrants," she said.

Although she knows many Latino Republicans, Avila says that, intellectually, "it's hard to understand" how Hispanics can support Trump's party. At the same time, she speaks warmly about Pico and recognizes that they are driven by different ideals on certain issues.

"Just as I'm so true to my values, Andy is too," said Avila.

