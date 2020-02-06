The Gen2 EVO open wheel racer of Formula E for the period 2020-2021 looks like a spaceship

The new Formula E Gen2 EVO racer for the 2020-2021 season was presented before its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

The fully electric Gen2 EVO is a extensively modified version of the car from the 2019-2020 Formula E World Championship, with most of the bodywork being new. This includes a redesigned front wing and in particular the removal of the body over the wheels of the current vehicle.

The situation is similar at the rear, where the wheels are also exposed and no longer covered. Changes to the stern continue with a new shark fin and a freshly designed diffuser.

Formula E wanted to make the new car a little more fragile than the outgoing racing driver in order to reduce contact between vehicles, since the current design was considered too robust and the drivers did not lose power after collisions, reports Autosport.

Under the skin, the Gen2 EVO retains the same hardware as the current car, including the McLaren Applied Technologies battery and 18-inch Michelin all-weather tires.

“The Gen2 is already one of the most distinctive racing cars on the track. As the name suggests, the Gen2 EVO is a further development of the distinctive design,” said the founder and chairman of Formula E, Alejandro Agag.

“As with the first generation car, the body of the Gen2 EVO was re-profiled to achieve a more elegant and agile appearance. Its futuristic design once again underlines Formula E as an innovation category for both technological progress and appearance, ”he added.

