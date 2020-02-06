The Gatineau police are looking for suspects in the east

Two suspects in a burglary in Gatineau.

Gatineau police handout

The police of Gatineau are looking for a few suspects in a burglary in a home in November last year.

The burglary took place at 5:45 PM. November 14 in a house on Rue Melbourne in the east of the city.

The two alleged men took a variety of items, including electronics, jewelry, and an unspecified amount of Canadian and American cash.

The first suspect is described as Caucasian, about five feet eight inches (1.73 m) tall with a medium physique, wearing a goatee. At the time of the incident, he was wearing light-colored Puma pants, a dark jacket, and a light-colored scarf and toque.

The second suspect is also Causasian, about six feet tall, with an average build and a mustache. At the time of the burglary, he was wearing trousers with holes in it, a winter coat, a light-colored toque, and a backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspects is requested to contact the Gatineau police info line at 819-243-INFO (4636), option 5.

