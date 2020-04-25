THE GATHERING, and GRIMJACK – GeekTyrant

Anthony and Joe Russo They have a number of projects that fans are excited about. These include Battle of the Planets, Magic: The Assembly, and Grimjack. In a recent interview with Collider, Joe was asked about the status of the projects, while answering the question, he revealed the process of doing projects. Right now, Battle of the Planets is in the development phase and MTG and Grimjack are in the script stage.

Speaking about Battle of the Planets, the filmmaker explained:

“It will not be a direct adaptation of the series. We’ll be telling our own story of a group of genetically modified children involved in a space war … That could take months of transportation, and try to figure out what the new mythology is. And then we dedicate that to a Bible, and then from that bible we do some exploration artwork, and as soon as we have artwork that inspires us we dedicate that to a script. So we are in the Bible phase for the Battle of the Planets at the moment. “

Russo went on to say that he and his brother are in an IP incubation period:

He went on to say that Grimjack, based on the sci-fi / fantasy comic book series about three-dimensional mercenaries, is currently in the script stage. Russo calls the script “great” and explains that it was turned into an Amazon for notes.

For the animated series Magic: The Gathering they are working on, it is also in the script stage. He also explains that for animated shows like this, prep time is much longer than live action projects. So don’t expect to see anything on this series anytime soon.

Personally, I’m very interested in the MTG series, but where are you excited?