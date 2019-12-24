The Garoppolo 49ers are ready to win a victory in Seattle – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – Wearing a new wound on the bridge of the nose, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo shrugged as he remembered how difficult Saturday night's victory over the Los Angeles Rams was, and how challenging That will be when he makes his first race in Seattle. Sunday night.

“Only normal bumps and bruises. Nothing crazy It's December football, baby, "Garoppolo said Tuesday." Other than that (nose), I'm fine. "

Do not be alarmed, the scab on Garoppolo's nose does not ruin his photogenic face. This is not like throwing paint on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, although he laughed at that sarcastic comparison. In any case, it is a resistance tattoo that is common among soccer players and channels Garoppolo's roots as a high school supporter.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: San Francisco Field Marshal 49er Jimmy Garoppolo (10) was fired by the Los Angeles Rams five times, including this one in the fourth quarter, Sunday, December 21, 2019, in the Levi & # 39; s Stadium in Santa Clara, California (Karl Mondon / Bay Area News Group)

"I'd rather you don't have anything like that in your face," said guard Laken Tomlinson.

Garoppolo's wound came from one of the six highest catches of the season he suffered in Saturday night's 34-31 victory over the Rams.

The next for him and the 49ers who chase the No. 1 seedlings (12-3) are the host Seahawks (11-4). Last month, Garoppolo was fired five times in a 27-24 overtime loss to a Seattle defense driven by rush runner Jadeveon Clowney, who is expected to return Sunday night from a muscle injury.

"There aren't many holes in (the Seattle defense) so they make you win everything on the field," Garoppolo said. "Its speed is impressive and its supporters can fly from side to side."

The 49ers have scored more than 30 points in eight games this season. However, when it comes to playing in Seattle, they have failed to score more than 18 points by losing each of their last eight visits, dating back to 2012.

Nick Mullens # 4 of the San Francisco 49ers is fired in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 2, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr / Getty Images)

In the 43-16 loss last year in Seattle, Garoppolo watched from the barrier (early in the rehabilitation of his knee) and became familiar with the notoriously noisy environment, something he now compares to the 49ers games this month in Baltimore and New Orleans.

"It's hostile. It gets loud. The crowd is singing to you and everything on the sidelines," Garoppolo recalled. "But that's what makes football great. Especially at this time of year, you can't ask for anything else in December. "

Nick Mullens spent 414 yards in the 49ers' loss last year in Seattle, and no matter how "nice" the atmosphere was, it was as loud as announced. Do you have any advice for Garoppolo? "He put 48 (points) in the Superdome, so I don't think he needs much help," Mullens replied.

"The main thing with Seattle is knowing how strong it is," coach Kyle Shanahan said. “What I can tell Jimmy is that it will be as loud as New Orleans was (December 8). … He handled himself well there and I hope he does the same in Seattle. "

MARSHAWN LYNCH REACTION

Marshawn Lynch's return to the Seahawks did not surprise Shanahan in the wake of Sunday's injuries in the main Seahawks runners, Chris Carson and C.J. I continued. "I saw the backs that they lost, so you knew they would sign someone and signed a good one," Shanahan said. "He will be ready, regardless of how much time he has had free." He is a competitor, a fighter. "

Shanahan said it's easier to run again faster than other late additions, and the 49ers saw that firsthand last season when C.J. Anderson replaced an injured Todd Gurley late last season for the Los Angeles Rams.

EXCUSED BEATHARD

Coach Kyle Shanahan told C.J. Beathard staying with his family near Nashville this week and for as long as he needs after Saturday's murder of his younger brother, Clayton. This Saturday a memorial service will be held at Grace Chapel, in the hometown of the Beathard family, Franklin. Police are still searching for the suspect, Michael Mosley, 23, for killing Clayton Beathard and his friend, Paul Trapeni, on the outskirts of The Dogwood Bar in Nashville early Saturday morning.

Beathard spoke by phone on Monday with Shanahan, who said: "I told him, and he didn't ask, to make sure he doesn't come back this week." He has to be there with his family this week, especially at Christmas. Whenever you are ready, it is time to return. … He was strong and tried to tell me what was going on there, what they were working on and trying to find this spoiled person who did this. "

Shanahan didn't know if the NFL would allow a commissioner exemption if the 49ers needed the place on Beathard's list.

CLINIC

Security fort Jaquiski Tartt (ribs), defensive defender Tarvarius Moore (concussion) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (unknown ailment) were in contactless shirts at the beginning of the practice. Defensive end Dee Ford (hamstrings) remained out but defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (elbow) and right guard Mike Person (neck) were participating.

WHITE JERSEYS

The 49ers will wear their completely white 1994 jerseys on Sunday, a team source confirmed. They used it for the last time in a October 27 defeat of the Carolina Panthers.