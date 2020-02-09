The Gambier sinkhole lures night-time sightseers to their deaths

A man died after falling overnight in a sinkhole in southeast Australia.

Emergency services and police went to the sinkhole of Cave Gardens in Mount Gambier shortly before midnight after receiving reports of a man falling into it.

Police say the 20-year-old Lewiston man died at the scene.

The Cave Gardens sinkhole, a state heritage site in the city center, is one of the top tourist attractions in the region. The council ranks it among the top 10 places to visit.

It is described as a historic garden that flows deep into a sinkhole and has several viewing platforms for visitors.

Campbell Hill, inspector of the LSA on the Limestone Coast, said this morning that the police suspected that the man had fallen to the bottom of the sinkhole and had been taken out of the sinkhole shortly after 3:00 am on Sunday morning.

“It’s about 30 meters to the bottom of the cave, so that was quite a problem,” he said. “It’s a pretty complex environment to work in.”

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured after falling about 10 meters into the sinkhole of Cave Gardens in 2005. Terry Menadue got away with broken arms, legs and facial injuries after losing his foot when he jumped over a fence to get closer. Look at the sinkhole.

-ABC