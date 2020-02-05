The Gallery of Honor of Alan Faneca is coming

When Alan Faneca the induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame failed, the protest from Steelers fans was understandable.

How could the man with the best references from this year’s finalists not make it? After all, Faneca was a nine-time Pro Bowl player, six times the first team All-Pro and second team two more.

No one else on this year’s finalist list can claim that, not even Troy Polamalu.

I emphasized that point in my presentation for Faneca in the meeting room at Loew’s Miami Beach Hotel. You all read here my presentation for Faneca, but what you didn’t see was my last argument.

Look, after my presentation, which I was sure was just under the allocated five minutes, according to the rules outlined, there was a discussion about each candidate. Then things were thrown back to the presenter for final comments.

My final comments went something like this: “Pro Football Reference, since that site was named for previous finalists, measures Alan Faneca’s Hall of Fame Monitor Score, which compares him to other players in his position already in the Hall of Fame, at 141.93. That is the highest of all finalists of this year with 20 points.

“The estimated value of Faneca on that site is in 72nd place on the all-time list. His score of 146 is one behind John Hannah, considered by many to be the greatest guard in NFL history, Deion Sanders and Ted Hendricks. Just behind him Johnny Unitas, all Hall of Fame players.

“He has the most Pro Bowls and All-Pros of everyone in this class. If we were CEOs who hire one of these men, Faneca has the best resume. Five.”

I left it there with my hand held up with all five fingers out. “

I thought it was a powerful finish. Others in the room said so too.

But it was still not enough to give Faneca a place.

• So what happened? I really think the fact that my presentation at Faneca was one of the first of the morning and went before that of Steve Hutchinson and Tony Boselli the other two attacking linemen on this year’s list hurt.

That happens because of the luck of the draw. If I had gone after the other two, I could have refuted a number of things that the presenters mentioned for Hutchinson and Boselli. But I could have done it in a respectful way, emphasizing the points in a way that was beneficial to Faneca without tearing the other two.

That was one thing that I was told before I entered the room. Do not destroy the other finalists. This only serves to eliminate the other voters of your candidate.

The other thing that hurt was that because so many of the big voters also covered specific teams over the years, they had covered some of these players.

For example, Hutchinson spent five seasons in Seattle, six in Minnesota and one in Tennessee.

There are several people who have covered the Seahawks in that room for a long time, as well as Minnesota.

One of the things about the media in Pittsburgh is that we generally don’t leave to go somewhere else. So there were fewer people in that room who had covered Faneca daily.

• That said, there were some who felt that at least two of the three linemen deserved to go in this year. That was clearly not successful.

But if it just measures Faneca against Boselli, Faneca should undoubtedly win.

Faneca played twice as many games in his career than Boselli. Yes, Boselli played tackle and Faneca guard, but Faneca also played a season-long left tackle.

And he did high-level things for more than a decade.

Boselli was wonderful. There is no doubt about that. Faneca was great for much longer.

• I think Faneca will have a good chance to make it to the players who will be finalists again next year. There was a feeling among many in the room to care for some of the boys who have waited the longest.

That is why some players who have waited the longest – Steve Atwater, Sam Mills, LeRoy Butler – got as much push as they did.

Atwater made it this year.

There are some good freshman candidates for elections in 2021, including Peyton Manning. But I think Faneca will get the chance to come in next year, now that Hutchinson is doing better.

• That leads me to the cries of Steeler’s bias.

That’s pretty stupid, if you ask me. The Steelers have 27 people who have spent time with the franchise voted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This number will increase by three this year with the additions of Polamalu, Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell.

This year’s class brings the total number of Hall of Famers to 346. That means that nearly 9 percent of Hall of Fame members will have spent part of their career with the Steelers.

That is not a prejudice against the Steelers. Now, if you want to claim that some players didn’t make it because the voters wanted to spread things a little, that’s true.

I informed more than one voter this year that they did not vote for Faneca because the Steelers already had three people.

That is not the fault of Faneca, who was in his fifth year of eligibility. But the Steelers who received 20 percent of this year’s Centennial Class would be a heavy sale.

I knew that when I entered that room.

• What surprised me the most was the fight I had to fight for Polamalu. I thought he was a no-brainer. Just like many others.

That is why I was surprised when some members, when we were talking about Polamalu, said that the committee had put too many players in the hall in their first year of participation in recent years.

They felt that this led to the backlog of some players who have been on the list for some time, pushing them further until they finally fall out of the consideration of the Modern Era finalists in the Veterans Committee. This happens after a player has retired for 20 years.

It is a valid point, as players like Shell can confirm. But, as I refuted, if a player is a first Hall of Fame player like Polamalu, so be it. Generation talents should not be discounted just because of some potential mistakes from the past.

• However, those comments gave me a break. We had a break shortly after the issue was raised and I spent time talking with other voters during that break to ensure that Polamalu was still solid.

As I explained, Polamalu would not return to Pittsburgh this year. People would have been waiting for me at the airport.

• All in all, it was an interesting process that I would like to do again.

And because this was the 100-year anniversary of the competition, it was an honor to be part of that history. Hall of fame President and CEO David Baker, who chairs the election meeting, drove that point home several times.

• What was my last vote? I had Polamalu, Faneca, Atwater, Isaac Bruce and Edgerrin James.

I had a harder time leaving Richard Seymour from my last list than Hutchinson.

Seymour was a dominant defending lineman who was crucial to the success of the early Patriots dynasty.

• The Super Bowl has driven a number of things home and they are intertwined.

We saw the Chiefs perform 75 offensive actions in that match to 54 for the 49ers.

The defense of 49ers is very good. But if you play so much on the field, you will wear out. And because the rules favor the attack, you just play with fire, even with a great defense, to make it perform so many games.

We saw it happen a few times this season with the Steelers.

Even then, the 49ers still had a chance to win that game because of that defense. Their pass gave rush Patrick Mahomes fits.

The defense of Steelers comes closest to that of San Francisco in the NFL. And it might even be better. It was in the second half of the 2019 season.

So those who think the Steelers can’t compete for a Super Bowl in 2020, just have to watch that game to see why the Steelers can – with some improvements in the offense.

Las Vegas agrees. Super Book USA, one chance maker, has the Steelers on 12-1 to win next year’s Super Bowl. That is connected with the Patriots. Those are the fourth best chances in the NFL.

Other books are all in that area on the Steelers. And it’s all because of that defense.

