The Galaxy S20 Ultra will have a whopping 16 GB of RAM

The Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G. With these 5G cell phone names we are again quite verbose.

When turned on, you can see the smaller punch camera at the top.

The back complete with the new rectangular camera array.

After the release of live images from Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S20, more details are pouring in about the upcoming device.

First a review: The Galaxy S20 is the successor to last year’s Galaxy S10. Samsung’s naming scheme appears to be changing, and a “Galaxy S11” is not a product that will happen. It looks like it will be “Samsung Galaxy S (current year)” now, so this year it’s the S20. The model range also changes and we get three sizes: the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 + and the top-of-the-line phone, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. In the US, they’ll all be 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoCs, and internationally you should be able to find 4G and 5G versions with Samsung Exynos chips.

Now the new: Max Weinbach, the XDA author who took the live pictures of the Galaxy S20, has some technical information.

The S20 Ultra 5G keeps the SD card slot. Support for up to 1 TB.

It will also be available in 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB and will have a 12 GB and a 16 GB RAM option.

108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide.

5000 mAh battery with optional 45 W quick charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min.

– Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach), January 13, 2020

16 GB RAM would be a new highlight for smartphones. This is an absolutely ridiculous amount of memory and would surpass many laptops, which usually start at 8 GB of RAM. What to do with all the memory may be useful for Samsung’s DeX desktop mode, which allows you to connect the phone to a fully windowed PC surface by connecting it to a monitor, mouse, and one Connect the keyboard. A baseline of 12 GB – the configuration for the Galaxy S10 – would also be a big increase. As the connected Samsung Leaker Ice Universe explains, it is most likely LPDDR5, which Samsung has already put into production.

The Galaxy S10 was delivered in 128 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB storage levels, so the listed S20 levels with 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB would represent a downgrade. The good news is that there is still a MicroSD slot – at least with the “Ultra” model.

A 5000 mAh battery sounds like a significant leap over the 4500 mAh battery in the largest Galaxy S10, the “5G” version. In the US, the additional power consumption of the separate 4G / 5G modem of the Snapdragon 865 will be manageable, which is likely to affect the battery more than a fully integrated solution. With fast displays in 2020, the Galaxy S20 should also support a 120 Hz display. Higher power consumption from the display itself and higher power consumption from the CPU and GPU, which must render everything at 120 frames per second, should also affect the battery life.

Speaking of the 120 Hz display: The only disappointing rumor about the Galaxy S20 comes from Ice Universe, which claims that the Galaxy S20 needs to reduce its screen resolution to work at 120 Hz. It sounds like the two options are a 1440p full resolution image at normal 60 Hz or a 1080p reduced resolution image at 120 Hz. Do you want a clear picture or faster scrolling? It is not clear why Samsung would do this. Reducing the rendering resolution doesn’t have a big impact on battery life. So are the CPU and GPU the problem? Maybe the phone just isn’t fast enough for a 1440p, 120Hz picture.

Weinbach lists a 108-megapixel camera for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, in which nine pixels are combined to form a single pixel for better light collection and a 12-megapixel image is output. It is not yet clear how the cameras spread on the Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra or what the design of the camera blocks will look like. There are real pictures of the S20 + camera arrangement, but what about the other models? The previous rendering with the strangely confused camera array was for the “Galaxy S11 +”, also known as the largest version of the 2020 Galaxy S series. Under the new naming scheme, the largest version of the Galaxy S is not the S20 +, but the S20 Ultra that we haven’t seen before. So nobody knows whether the crazy camera array really happens or not.

The phone is slated to launch on February 11, but there will undoubtedly be more leaks by then.