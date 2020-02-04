The Galaxy Buds + iPhone app from Samsung is now available, but there is one problem

Despite the ban, Huawei was the top 5G smartphone supplier in 2019

, Samsung has released an iPhone app that is apparently required to use the company’s Galaxy Buds + earbuds.

However, Samsung does not currently sell wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds +. In addition to the Galaxy S10, the company announced the Galaxy Buds last year.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

Rumors prior to the February 11 event hinted that the company would announce an upgraded pair of wireless earbuds, called Galaxy Buds +. But so far no official announcement has been made.

You can now view the Galaxy Buds + app directly in the App Store.

Installing the app does not provide any new features or information – you need a few Galaxy Buds + to get past the first few screens. The screen shots in the App Store list show the ability to update the software on the earphones and view the battery levels for the case and each earphone.

The description of the app makes it clear that this app is required to use the Galaxy Buds + with an iPhone 7 or newer with iOS 10 or higher. The app is not compatible with the standard Galaxy Buds.

Of course we will know more about this soon enough. The event starts at 11 AM PST on 11 February.