The G Suite has brought tremendous benefits to Apple companies

When I started my apprenticeship in October 2009, the school I worked for was still running Exchange 2003 for their emails. Users who used iPhones had been using IMAP since native ActiveSync, so Exchange 2007 was required. First, I planned to migrate all users to Google Apps for Your Domain (what was formerly known as G Suite) earlier than later.

This Christmas, our Exchange server was offline for two days after a simple shutdown to install a new USPS. This downtime showed me that we have to move quickly, and I worked on Christmas vacation to do just that. I switched to G Suite in February 2010, so I find I have been using the service for ten years. Even Apple companies are likely to use either G Suite or Exchange 365. So I wanted to discuss the benefits of cloud services (G Suite in my case) for my Apple company.

No more server maintenance

I am a one-man IT department, so I need management versus device solutions to manage. I can sleep well with a hosted email solution because I know that people who are much smarter than me manage security and updates. I know people can access their emails from all of their devices because G Suite supports pretty much anything that can access emails. I don’t have to plan any downtime to install updates (and sleep). I also don’t have to budget to replace a mail server.

The only maintenance I need to do is create new users, reset passwords, and set up email groups. I consider G Suite like Apple hardware: it just works most of the time.

Google Drive eventually became a Trojan

When I referred our executives to move to G Suite, I calculated the cost savings (schools get them for free) and reliability. I suspected that Google Docs / Spreadsheets / Slides would be a crucial long-term benefit. We switched before Google Drive was added to organize files. Now that Google has added iOS apps, we’re even more rooted in G Suite, our central place for document creation and collaboration. We have also purchased Office Mac licenses for years. However, we will deviate from this this year. Google Drive and its app suite are all we need.

Apple missed an opportunity

Google and Microsoft both have a consistent software and hardware stack. Apple doesn’t. Although Apple does not offer a cloud-based email solution for corporate customers and schools, selling hardware has proven itself. I reported last November that Apple products are now used in all Fortune 500 companies. Many of these people use Microsoft or Google for their emails. I firmly believe that Apple has missed the opportunity to provide businesses with an Apple-centric cloud email solution that is directly linked to Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager.

I have been asked by others if we would switch now if Apple offered a solution, and I think I would because I am so deeply rooted in Apple hardware and I know that this will result in additional deployment efficiencies would.

Joel Rennich, Director of Jamf Connect, said the following about G Suite and Apple:

“Apple and Google are the leading software and hardware providers in the education sector. The integration between the two is critical to helping students get the most out of their technology in the classroom. By integrating Jamf Connect into Google Cloud, our education customers can easily set up and manage local Mac accounts for teachers and students. Users also need to authenticate with their G Suite credentials. This gives Admins peace of mind; They know their school hardware and user information is secured, and they can offer their students a simplified and seamless starting experience on day one. “

Is there a reason for Apple customers to email locally?

Unless your organization is so large that your bill to Microsoft or Google is higher than the cost of hiring someone to manage your email solution in addition to hardware costs. I don’t understand why an organization would benefit from hosting their email. Software-as-a-Service is not just about paying a monthly bill, it’s also about avoiding large capital expenditures. I know that it is much easier for our company to set the budget for the service than the budget for the hardware replacement.

Another advantage of G Suite is the provision of new applications. The system we used to send receipts from credit card purchases, for example, is directly linked to our G Suite registrations. The users logged in to Nexonia with their Google login and did not have to remember any other user names and passwords. You may be wondering how this affects Apple companies. So I would like to remind you that Jamf started MacOS signups with G Suite a year ago. With Jamf Connect, IT departments can quickly deploy Apple hardware and users can log in to their Mac with their G Suite login. One advantage is that you can use a service like JumpCloud to extend G Suite for use with RADIUS for secure Wi-Fi login.

Summary with G Suite and Apple

I know I’m getting some comments on how bad Google is and how it mines student data. Before you leave this comment, you should know that G Suite customers have different contracts and terms than normal Gmail users. We also have no ads in our email. I can’t say enough about how good Google services are for a company that uses 100% Apple hardware. Users can use Apple Mail or the Gmail web interface (most use the web). They can easily add their emails to their own devices. Users can access their documents from any device and know that all data is always backed up. I wish Apple had created a version of iCloud that contains corporate email. However, this is not the case. So I’m grateful that Google did this.

