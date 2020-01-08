The FYAD forum closed something terrible and quoted 'Nazi poo poo'

Loading...

Comedy website Something Awful has closed the Fuck You and Die (FYAD) sub-forum, and founder Richard “Lowtax” Kyanka quotes an unbearable spread of Nazis.

“FYAD used to be full of funny people producing funny content. There were some incredible threads and they had their own unique sense of humor that was nowhere to be found,” Kyanka wrote in a forum post announcing the decision Monday. “Now FYAD is a loving racist bastard with no redeeming qualities.”

Something Awful was founded in 1999 and played a major role in early internet culture and spawned some of the earliest memes. His forum popularized the classic meme “All your bases belong to us”, and the horror character Slender Man was originally created on this page.

The FYAD sub-forum was originally created to prevent people in Something Awful’s largest general-interest sub-forum from fighting with each other. “We said,” If you want to insult this guy, go to FYAD, “Kyanka said to Motherboard in 2017.

Although this is admittedly not the most important topic for a sub-forum, FYAD developed quickly. “It was less about serious flame wars than posting anything you want,” said former Something Awful administrator and presenter Kevin “Fragmaster” Bowen.

At first it was mainly about inside jokes. But eventually “whatever you want” became “Nazi poo poo” to use the site’s own jargon.

“Everyone who was funny on FYAD switched to Twitter,” Kyanka said to Motherboard. “The people who were left were … right-wing Nazis.”

On Sunday, Something Awful administrators and moderators issued a warning that harassment and fanaticism will not be accepted on the forums, with a particular focus on transphobia.

“Many were the greatest possible idiots under the motto” Well, it means something terrible! “Note that this rule never said bigotry or hate was fine,” they wrote. “Let us make it clear once more: hate speech has no home with Something Awful. It is recommended not to include bows in your humor repertoire.”

Unfortunately, the FYAD posters seem to have largely ignored warnings like these. Although Kyanka initially tried to contain hatred and harassment and temporarily block the sub-forum, the perpetrators had only become more persistent. This ultimately led him to decide that FYAD needs FOAD.

“Nazi poo poo will not be tolerated anywhere in the love forums. You are a damn idiot if you post pro-Nazi poo poo just to be nervous,” Kyanka wrote in his announcement post.

“So congratulations on killing FYAD. I hope the iron crosses and swastikas and Hitler threads have paid off.”

With the increasing importance of the Nazis both in Internet forums and in real life, it is refreshing to see that at least one website is doing something essential to get rid of them.