The future of the jeep includes three-row models, plug-in hybrids and electric cars

Jeeps are one of the most important FCA brands, and they are making a big push.

The first new model will be a three-row crossover closely linked to the next-generation Grand Cherokee. The car will be built at the former McAvenue Motor Complex when the FCA invests $ 1.6 billion (1.2 pounds / 1.4 €) to transform the facility into a modern manufacturing plant.

The three-row crossover is scheduled to leave the pipeline later this year and will be joined by the new Grand Cherokee in the first half of 2021. year.

Read also: The new three-row Jeep looks like a Grand Cherokee XL

The Jeep has not said much about the models, but it is expected that both will ride on a modified version of the Giorgio platform, which underlies the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. The Grand Cherokee will grow in size and the three-row model will last even longer.

Engine variants remain unconfirmed but are expected to include a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and a 5.7-liter Hemi V8. FCA has already confirmed plans for hybrid plug-in options and can be joined by an entry-level model with a 2-liter turbocharged 2-cylinder four-cylinder engine.

The supposed interior painting surfaced last summer, and it suggests the Grand Cherokee will have better materials and more modern design. Highlights include a gear shift and a 16-seat power front seat with heating, ventilation and massage features. The same document assumes that the instrument will be a 7- and 10.1-inch instrument display, as well as an infotainment system ranging in size from 7 to 10.1 inches.

The year 2021 will also see the introduction of frequently drawn wagons and large wagons. They will be built at the Warren Truck Plant and based on the Ram 1500 platform.

Little is known about the models, but based on the origin of the Ram, we can expect that they can be offered with a variety of engines, including a 3.6-liter V6 and a 5.7-liter Hemi V8. There will also be a hybrid version of the plugin and possibly even a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. The latter could compete with the diesel versions of the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Tahoe / Suburban and GMC Yukon.

Other models are a little foggy, but the FCA’s contract with the UAW provides “fresh models / features” for the Cherokee. What this means is unclear, but the FCA Capital Markets Day presentation said that by the end of 2022, a new Cherokee and a new three-line variant will emerge. They plan to have hybrid and electric powertrains, but the company has specifics.

Other upcoming models include a hybrid plug-in Wrangler, a composite hoist and a new Renegade. The Jeep is also working on a brand new entry-level model, which will cut through the renegade and will be offered with a built-in hybrid powertrain.

Of course, the FCA is not performing well in its five-year plans, and a coronavirus pandemic could potentially delay some future models. Even though the future of the Jeep certainly looks bright.