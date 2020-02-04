The future of sensors for self-driving cars: all roads, all conditions

Regardless of how fast autonomous vehicle technology is evolving, there is little doubt that it will need better and less expensive sensor technology than we have today. Current test vehicles often have sensor suites that cost over $ 100,000 and still can’t handle all types of road and weather conditions.

In order to provide background information and to assess the future potential of various sensor technologies, we put together a group of industry experts at Electronic Imaging 2020. They represented the most important sensor modalities for today’s automotive use: lidar, radar, cameras and thermal imaging. Everyone has learned a lot and there were some great takeaways that we will share with you in this summary of the session.

Set the context: David Cardinal, ExtremeTech

At the start of the panel, we prepare the stage with background information and goals for the session. It is clear from the context that there is a continuum of applications. It ranges from today’s Level 2/2 + ADAS deployments to Waymo’s Level 5 Holy Grail, with dozens of companies targeting Level 4 deployments of fleets with shared vehicles somewhere in between.

We set goals for the session: 1] how the strengths and weaknesses of each technology are understood, 2] how they will change in the future, and 3] how they will compete with each other and also complement each other as part of an overall solution.

Dr. Nikhil Naikal, Velodyne Lidar

It was fitting that the forefather of the automotive sensor technology company, Velodyne, removed the panel. His involvement goes back to the original DARPA Challenge and the now infamous “KFC Bucket” style of a scan lidar mounted on the roof. While Velodyne is still the recognized leader, it is now facing literally dozens of competitors.

To defy the competition, Velodyne has expanded its lidar range by units to the tiny Velobit, which is expected to be available at around $ 100. The company is also keen to keep its original rooftop design, as Naikall showed us photos of the Tesla that Velodyne upgraded with a suite of almost invisible Velarray lidar. While many of its new competitors advertise more intelligence for the lidar itself, Velodyne is careful to add only the processing elements that they think are best distributed.

Evaluation cameras for the automotive industry, Nicolas Touchard, DXOMARK

Between the mandatory rear-view cameras and over 50 million front-facing cameras in ADAS systems for vehicles, the imaging of visible light – possibly together with parking sensors – is currently the predominant form of sensor technology in vehicles. Currently, these systems are only intended to help human drivers. So if a lane keeping camera loses the lines when the vehicle drives into the sun, the driver is responsible. However, as ADAS and possibly self-driving systems are becoming more and more advanced, vehicle cameras have to perform well in all situations.

The camera benchmarking company DXOMARK has done a lot of work to precisely characterize the challenges for camera image quality that are unique to the automotive industry. His marketing vice president Nicolas Touchard told us this. Rapidly adjusting exposure to sudden changes in light level, such as entering or exiting a tunnel, is an important requirement that requires careful measurement – both the adjustment time and the resulting overshoots before the exposure adjusts to its new value. The ability to accurately detect LEDs that flicker at different frequencies is another important feature. DXOMARK has developed custom hardware that automakers and suppliers can use to measure it for proposed camera designs.

Thermography in the automotive industry, Mike Walters, FLIR

In addition to the difficulty in detecting the distance, the other major problem with conventional cameras is that they do not work well in poor light – e.g. B. in deep shadow, backlight or at night. Thermal cameras avoid these problems by directly capturing the longer-wave radiation emanating from everything that emits heat. This makes them particularly effective in the detection of cars, people and animals. Mike Walters from the leading thermal company FLIR guided us through some of the current use cases for thermal cameras in vehicles with a series of convincing videos about their use in low light conditions, direct sunlight and bad weather.

However, the use of thermal imaging cameras also has its own special challenges: conventional car glass is impervious to infrared light, so that it cannot penetrate windscreens, for example. In addition to other measurement methods, they offer promising possibilities.

Autoradar, Greg Stanley, NXP Semiconductor

While LIDAR reaches most of the press due to its impressive functionality, its cheaper sibling radar is far more ubiquitous in automotive applications. Basically, all adaptive cruise control systems – including those from Tesla – use at least one radar. Most typical blind spot monitoring systems are also based on radar. Some test vehicles, like the cruise model shown below, have more than 20 of them, including three swiveling ones. Waymo’s minivans have six. Greg Stanley from chip giant NXP guided us through some basics of how radar works, what it is capable of, and where it leads.

According to Stanley, manufacturers of radar devices in particular are endeavoring to improve the functionality, among other things by adding further functions for object classification and vehicle localization. Like the other panelists, he emphasized that vehicles need a complementary set of sensors. For example, radar is not helpful when reading speed limit signs or traffic lights.

Sanjai Kohli, Visible sensors

A victim of the cold water thrown at the vision of driverless vehicles just around the corner were startups with innovative technologies hoping to be sold in this market. Sanjai Kohli was the founder of one of these sensors – Visible Sensors. After raising $ 10 million in venture capital for a highly effective version of radar sensor technology, they could not find any automotive companies or large suppliers willing to buy them in production quantities in the near future. In an unusual move for Silicon Valley, they returned the money to their investors and made further efforts.

While we can speculate which of the hundreds of startups in the autonomous automotive industry will be extremely successful, there is no doubt that many, and probably most, will ultimately find a less than happy ending, which was helpful to the audience Members – Many of whom are trying to get into practice – want to understand some of the practical realities associated with starting a business from a great invention.

Radical new sensor architecture for driverless cars, Alberto Stochino, Perceptive

When looking at current sensor architectures for automobiles, industry veteran Stochino concluded that truly advanced driverless technology – as required for the L4 and L5 – would require a radically new approach. He founded Perceptive based on the vision of a fully digital platform with relatively inexpensive but powerful sensors – antennas and cameras – around the periphery of a car, which are connected to a central processor core with fiber optics.

The panel’s greatest insight is that none of them believe that a single sensor modality will be enough for a real driverless vehicle. When asked about the argument “People can drive with two eyes, why not cars?” Their responses ranged from the need to be better than human drivers to the desire for real redundancy for safety. All panellists also agreed that it would take years for the advanced technology required for L4 and higher to be almost affordable for car buyers. They are all determined to crank themselves up for the long, slow implementation curve they expect, as costs gradually decrease with volume and innovation.

Top photo credit: Getty Images

