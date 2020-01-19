The future of Harry and Meghan can really harm the future of the monarchy - The Sun

PEACE in our time? Or a thin cease-fire that will break off at the first hurdle for a new private Harry and Meghan?

So to speak, over the past 12 days, since the death of Princess Diana in 1997, the royal family has had more turmoil, more heartache and more personal hostility.

Over the past 12 days, the royal family has had to deal with more tumult, more heartache and more personal hostility since the death of Princess Diana

The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William are all aware that a lengthy and public struggle for the future of the Sussexes could really harm the future of the monarchy.

So that’s why we end up with a somewhat fragmented solution, light in detail around thorny issues such as whether Harry and Meghan can retain the Sussex Royal brand, since they no longer work royals.

When I first broke this story in the sun on January 7, and hours later called for the release of Harry and Meghan’s declaration of the bomb abolition, I made it clear that the couple were discussing giving up their HRH titles and their offices to Canada moved.

That is exactly what happened. In any case, our scoop has accelerated the process.

Royal commentators trumpeting the statement of Saturday night as a total victory for the queen miss the point somewhat – Harry and Meghan are also happy with this result.

With a few clear concessions (such as paying for Frogmore Cottage) they have exactly what they wanted: the ability to make millions and millions without royal control, to spend as much time as they want in Hollywood and to avoid duties in the UK .

