The future of Death-Tech has no rules yet

For death-tech startups, convincing lawmakers that their inventions must fall under the umbrella of “cremation” is the quickest way to start their activities. Old sentences such as “thermal process” can get in the way of some companies and technologies. Specifying “thermal”, for example, appears to exclude alkaline hydrolysis and promotion. But in a paper from 2016, professor Asmara M. Tekle, law professor at Texas University, points out that other death-tech startups can benefit from the same. Human composting uses heat to reduce the body, and can therefore reasonably be seen as a kind of ‘cremation by carbon’. In that case, it would be legal in most of the country. (So ​​far, only one state has explicitly legalized the practice.)

But due to a precedent set in Ohio, startups are suspicious of launching their products without regulatory approval. In 2011, a funeral director named Jeff Edwards began performing alkaline hydrolysis in Ohio, although the state had not explicitly legalized the process. He interpreted the broad language of an old Ohio statute, which allowed “burial, cremation, or other means of final decision” that alkaline hydrolysis was legal. Without consulting the state, he went on with his alkaline hydrolysis company. Months later, the state rebuked him. Health officials judged that alkaline hydrolysis was in fact not legal under state law, and the Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors smothered Edwards for his “immoral or unprofessional behavior.”

Fear of another incident such as in Ohio lingers. Although some states actually consider human composting to be legal, few deathtech companies are willing to take the risk. As a result, states with clear, up-to-date rules for the disposal of dead bodies are all the more attractive to new businesses.

So far, nineteen US states have revised their disposition law to legalize alkaline hydrolysis. While a few created new rules that treat alkaline hydrolysis as a unique disposition method, most chose to adjust their existing cremation laws to incorporate it. For example, Maine specified in 2009 that “cremation” can occur “through other processes, including, but not limited to, chemical solution.” Colorado deleted the phrase “direct exposure to intense heat” from the cremation law in 2011.

Some of these updates came at the request of deathtech companies themselves. California rewrote its cremation law in 2017 at the insistence of the alkaline hydrolysis startup Qico and then offered the new company $ 1.6 million in tax credits. Last May, Washington became the first state to legalize human composting. Recompose, the startup that insisted on that law, plans to open its first composting installation in December 2020 in Seattle. And this spring, Colorado lawmakers will consider a similar bill to legalize the practice of turning cadavers into soil.

REGISTER

Subscribe to WIRED and stay smart with more of your favorite idea writers.

Places are proficient in these types of signals to technology companies, regardless of the sector that these companies are trying to disrupt. Sometimes it is more subtle: Arizona has given startups a two-year playing period in which they can test their products before they apply for a formal business license. In other places it is more blatant: in 2017, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio lured Amazon by illuminating the city’s most iconic monuments in the orange. (Several billions of dollars in promised tax breaks also served as an incentive.) But it’s much easier to entice companies into alternative cremation: all you have to do is play with a few sentences in an outdated law.

Tinkering can, however, become a bit picky. In 2010, Kansas decided it was time to open up its disposition legislation to emerging technologies such as alkaline hydrolysis. The state replaced its old definition of cremation, as the “reduction of a dead human body to essential elements through direct exposure to intense heat and flames” by a much more open ending. Now it would refer to any “decomposition process that reduces human remains to bone fragments.” “The intention was to broaden the status for future forms of disposition,” said Mack Smith, executive secretary of the Kansas State Board of Mortuary Arts, the body. who supervised the new regulation.

. (TagsToTranslate) death