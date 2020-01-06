The future of Canada's military mission to Iraq faces more unrest as the situation changes by the hour

Loading...

The future of Canada’s military mission to Iraq faces more unrest after an American general has confirmed to the government of Iraq that US troops would leave in the coming days, even as US President Donald Trump said troops were not going anywhere until Iraq billions of dollars.

The situation in Iraq, which is changing hour after hour, has confused Canadian forces and planners from the Department of National Defense. However, DND sources say that the Canadian military’s response will be linked to whatever the US decides.

More than 300 Canadian personnel are in Iraq, primarily employed to train Iraqi forces.

Earlier Monday, Harjit Sajjan, Canadian defense minister, said he spoke with NATO’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, and hoped that Canada and the alliance would be able to train Iraqi personnel “when the situation permits.”

But hours later, a letter dated January 6 was sent by the American Brig.-Gen. William Seely of the Iraqi Defense Ministry confirmed that at the request of the Iraqi parliament, American troops are preparing to leave the country. “We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure,” commented the letter.

The Pentagon confirmed that the letter was authentic, but US officials said it was a concept that should not have been released.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper later said that no decision was made to leave Iraq.

The parliament of Iraq voted Sunday on the removal of all foreign troops from the country.

In response to the voice of the Iraqi parliament, Trump said that he would punish Iraq, an American ally, with substantial sanctions if foreign troops were to blame. “It will make Iranian sanctions somewhat tame,” Trump said. The US has already hit Iran with more than 1,000 economic sanctions.

Trump also said he wants Iraq to pay back the US for his military presence in the country. “We have an extremely expensive airbase out there. It took billions of dollars to build. Long before my time. We won’t leave unless they pay us for it,” Trump said.

The US invaded Iraq in 2003 and claimed that the then leader of the country, Saddam Hussein, had weapons of mass destruction. That American claim turned out to be a lie and Iraq has been in turmoil ever since, with various factions fighting each other and targeting American troops.

Iraq was a modern society before the American invasion, but much of its infrastructure has been destroyed over the years due to the fighting. The Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs in the US estimates that since 2003, more than 182,000 Iraqi civilians have died of direct war-related violence caused by the US, their allies, the Iraqi army and police and opposition forces.

It can become increasingly difficult for Canada to continue its mission in Iraq now that the country’s legislators have called for foreign troops to leave.

The Canadian armed forces have temporarily suspended their training activities in Iraq due to an increase in tensions resulting from the recent American murder of a prominent Iranian general in Baghdad. The temporary cessation affects Canadian military personnel involved in Operation Impact, including Canadian special forces involved in training Iraqi personnel. The move also includes Canadian military engineers who train Iraqis in improvised explosive techniques. Although there are at least 300 Canadian personnel in Iraq, the DND has not released precise details about the number of people in the country and assigned it to Operation Impact.

The Canadians will now focus on their own security at the bases in Iraq where they operate.

The American assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of Iran, and a tactician credited with assisting Iraqis in defeating the extremist Islamic state of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL, has led the Iraqi parliament to prompted to call American and foreign troops Abandoned. Iraqis fear that they will be caught in a war between the US and Iran, which has vowed to take revenge on the murder of Soleimani.

Sajjan said Monday in a statement that Canada is “committed to a stable Iraq.”

Canada’s Foreign Minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, said he spoke with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Ali al-Hakim and reiterated Canada’s commitment to a stable and united Iraq and a de-escalation in tensions.

However, a stable Iraq and de-escalation of tensions will be a challenge in the coming months.

It is unclear how Iran will hit back against the US, but Canadian military personnel in Iraq can be caught in the crossfire.

Canadian Maj. Gen. Jennie Carignan is in command of the NATO training mission in Iraq. NATO training activities are carried out at Iraqi military schools in the Baghdad areas of Taji and Besmaya.

Iran has expanded its influence in Iraq by helping that country in its fight against ISIL. In the summer of 2014, when ISIL rolled through northern Iraq, the US-trained and funded Iraqi army collapsed. Iranian-backed militias stopped the advance of ISIL and although they operated independently of the US forces, they played an important role in pushing ISIL out of Iraq.

Soleimani played a key role in anti-ISIL operations, often in the front line, and led Iraqi Iranian forces against the extremist group.

In October 2014, Prime Minister Stephen Harper deployed Canadian fighter jets and military personnel for the war against ISIL.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau withdrew the jets, but Canadian troops remain in Iraq and the region. Canada has committed itself to lead the NATO training mission in Iraq until November 2020.

The US continued to increase their efforts on Monday to justify killing Soleimani. US officials claimed that Soleimani planned attacks on US facilities and personnel in Iraq and other locations in the Middle East that would have killed hundreds of people. Trump said that Soleimani was “the number one terrorist around the world.”

But just a few months earlier, another individual, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIL who died in an American operation in Syria, was considered that individual. “Last night the United States tried the world’s number one terrorist leader,” Trump said in his October 27 speech. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”

