World number 34 Struff, in partnership with Australian pioneer O’Shannessy, continues to transform the sport as Novak Djokovic’s former top strategist.

Using numbers, patterns and data, O’Shannessy helped Djokovic climb to the top of the ATP tour with four grand slams in three years before splitting in the early 20s.

With O’Shannessy’s corner kick, Struff almost defeated Djokovic at the Australian Open in January, before the Serb superstar finished eighth in record extension in Melbourne.

“The American Craig is a very good analyst,” said Straf.

“I’ve been working with some of the best players in the past few years, for example Novak Djokovic.

“I had the idea that I could improve myself by working with him. I want to be professional and reach everything possible within my career.

“So I think you should try those things. I really appreciate him and I think he can move me further forward.”

Statistical performance is relatively unknown in tennis, but leverages the power of sports data by leveraging the advances of AI to generate the richest insights in the industry.

I asked if artificial intelligence and numbers were more important in tennis.

“I don’t know exactly what other players are doing in the area. You are always trying to hide these things. No one wants to talk about what they are doing, what his fitness training looks like, etc.

“Everyone is trying to hide themselves, so the other person doesn’t see if a particular thing is going well or not. This is to prevent others from actually catching up without copying the specific thing, but this will definitely come. “

