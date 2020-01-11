The future is promising as the A-League takes youth to heart

Loading...

While the upswing may seem modest and cannot compensate for the many problems associated with youth development in Australian football, Rob Sherman, technical director of the Australian Football Association, admitted that the numbers were encouraging.

“Some of the younger players are getting more opportunities and this is a really positive step,” said Sherman. “In order to turn young players into established professionals, it is crucial that they gain experience.

“The extension of the bench was positive (this season clubs can add up to two additional players to their bench if they are under the age of 23). It is a good move if people sit there so that the coach can use them . “

Adelaide United, Central Coast Mariners, Wellington Phoenix and the Newcastle Jets were the most likely to play against players under the age of 23 this season, while Perth Glory, Sydney FC and Western United chose older players. However, it must be said that Sydney and Western United made four and three debuts to young players, respectively.

Surprisingly, given the story of Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City, both were pretty much even when it came to playing youth.

Adelaides Louis D’Arrigo, another youngster who has made a name for himself in the A-League.Credit: Getty Images

Traditionally, Victory has been criticized for not offering opportunities to younger players, and City has been praised for its willingness to attract young people to play.

They even start for players under the age of 23 (24) and are played almost on average by young talents per game (City and 183.7 and Victory at 185.8).

Matthew Millar (Newcastle) and Kiwi Gianni Stensness (Central Coast) had the most starts among the U23 players this season, closely followed by Louis D’Arrigo and Ryan Strain (both Adelaide), Liberato Cacace (Wellington) and Keanu Baccus ( Western Sydney) all on 10

Millar played the most minutes (990) with Stensness (958) second and Baccus (932) third.

Adelaide and the Mariners focus on youth

Adelaide United’s soccer director, Bruce Djite, was hired in June 2019 and wanted to help local youth from the start.

The club originally wanted to sign an established player to replace the influential Spanish No. 6 Isaiais who had left the club after last season. Isaias was Adelaide’s captain from 2017 and was her talisman for most of his stay, which started in 2013.

He literally led the team on the field, so his influence on pace and style was felt from the center of the park. What Djite and Adelaide did to replace Isaias is typical of their approach.

“We were looking for a number 6 in the pre-season, but we also gave 18-year-old Louis D’Arrigo a chance and he did so well that we started our desire for a number 6 have made.” other positions, “said Djite.

“He plays well in every game, he was exceptional. There are good young players, you just have to give them a chance. Sometimes they may disappoint you, but most of the time they will be a pleasant surprise.”

“In my role, many of the discussions I have are, ‘Will we get a foreigner for this position? Will we get the best possible Australian player for this position? Or will we give the guy we believe he’ll go to this top-class player the opportunity? ‘

“We can replace Isaias with another No. 6, a big family tree, a great resume and the rest. Yes, don’t worry, but then D’Arrigo will play another year in the youth team. In the long run, that’s not good for us This is not good for D’Arrigo, it is not good for Australian football.

“It’s good for the person who comes in with good money for a year or two.”

Al Hassan Touré, George Blackwood, Riley McGree, Ryan Strain and Nathan Konstandopoulos, along with D’Arrigo, have been U23 players this season who have impressed Adelaide.

Loading

All of them, Bar Blackwood, played junior soccer in their hometowns in and around Adelaide.

It is not a coincidence. Adelaide United and to a greater extent Djite are inspired by Athletic Bilbao. The club, located in the Spanish Basque Country, only awards players with Basque heritage.

“This is the philosophy with which Adelaide United can succeed,” says Djite. “South Australians are so parochial. When I grew up in New South Wales, I have never heard anyone say” New South Welshman “. But” South Australians “is said here ten times a day.

“In order for this club to be economical and successful in the field, I think it is our job to pursue a strategy with which we promote our own young players.

“When I look at who’s coming from the contract, I see South Australian players that we may be able to get back.”

“What is letting us down is not an academy. It’s a medium-term direction and something we need to get going. It’s something we have to do.”

Djite said coach Gertjan Verbeek, who took over for this season, has also been instrumental in the rise of Adelaide’s youth. He said it was too easy for coaches to drop young players in favor of older minds when it comes to that.

“The youngsters were always here, they just never got a chance,” said Djite. “The focus was more on giving young people real opportunities.

“I came down first, the coach came down first and Toure immediately noticed. And people said,” Yes, it’s a year, a year and a half “.

“Okay, let’s give him a chance that he looks damn good. And we did, and one of the great things about our coach is that many of these clubs compete against them when there’s an injury or when they get someone to do it Sticks need a gap for a game or two and they get a chance, but not really.

“We say: ‘No, you are our first choice, you are not playing because you are the only option you still play because we believe in you. Even if you may not be the best today, we believe if If you are 21, 22 or 23 years old, you will become a very, very good player.

“The coach needs a lot of recognition.”

On the central coast, coach Alen Stajcic shares Djite’s philosophy. When the Mariners used to be a strong A-League club, they also founded future socceroos like Mat Ryan, Tom Rogic, Trent Sainsbury and Mile Jedinak.

Her currently impressive junior staff include Daniel De Silva, Stensness, Kye Rowles, Sammy Silvera and Lewis Miller.

“The fall of this association coincides with the rise of hikers and their youth academy,” says Stajcic.

“Last year we had a trial period and invited 30 players for trial training. Sammy Silvera was selected. Within six months he switched from trial training to a scholarship to a three-year contract.

“It was a deliberate strategy of ours to look for young players and give them a chance. If it is good enough, give them time for the A-League and put the club on the path that used to be possible was to meet players from Gosford, the Central Coast and Sydney. ” Play A League.

“It is a renewal process for now and the future.”

At FFA, Sherman recognizes that work needs to be done to improve Australia’s youth development. He wants more games in the National Youth League and supports a national second division.

The fall of this association coincides almost simultaneously with the rise of hikers and their youth academy.

Mariners coach Alen Stajcic

“The potential for a national second division would be very beneficial for the game. I think there is no doubt about that,” said Sherman.

“It improves opportunities for clubs to grow and young players to get game time, which is a plus. I hope it will come soon.

“You have to play senior football against senior players if you want to switch, and I think data shows that 75 to 90 senior level games make a big difference.”

Sherman, Stajcic and Djite also agree on the economic benefits of youth development. They all want their top players to be sold to richer clubs, and then pump the money back into the selling clubs.

Loading

“It is part of your business plan to develop your own players for a long lifetime in the league, but also to develop players for a higher level. There is good economy in both areas and Australian players have the potential to make it abroad that they just have to get the game time. ” Sherman said.

Djite adds, “We want these guys to be successful and do bigger and better things. I don’t want to see Riley (McGree) here at the end of his contract or D’Arrigo or Toure.”

International tournaments such as the qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in which the Olyroos are currently participating, are also important.

“Junior tournaments are an advantage here because they can be seen in big tournaments. The right players at the right time and age can improve the profile (of Australian players) and that benefits national teams and clubs,” said Sherman.

Article compiled with the help of Lukas Zaher at Opta.

Anthony is a sports reporter at The Age.

Most seen in sports

Loading