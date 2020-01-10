Loading...

Future and Drake show that “Life is Good” in a variety of professions during the video for their latest collaboration. It is the couple’s first new joint effort since joining the 2015 mixtape, What a Time to Be Alive.

In the Director X-helmed clip, the pair does a number of odd jobs – from garbage pickers, fast food slingers and fanciful chefs, to mechanics and technical advisers. No matter what the concert, they seem to be having fun while they groove, joke and smile, despite the grind. “Work weekends as usual,” says Drake. “Very far in the deep end as usual.”

“It’s cool, man, you have red stockings,” said Future, flirting with a woman who greeted him at a driving window. “Life is good,” he adds, before talking about the price paid to live a certain lifestyle. “Yeah, hundreds of thousands for the cheapest ring,” he recalls, adding later, “I was in the cocaine trap / I haven’t been the same since.”

The visual also features cameos from Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Mike Will Made-It and Big Bank Black.