The funniest moments from the Oscars 2020

The funniest moments from the Oscars

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig try to impress directors, and Steve Martin and Chris Rock take the Academy to work

Updated: 12:46 AM EST February 10, 2020

The 92nd Academy Award ceremony was not short at the awkward moments, but it also laughed a few times. Here are some favorites of the night: Steve Martin and Chris Rock open the night. Because the Oscars were less hosted in a second year, it is a nerve-racking job to be the first people to actually speak at the event. This year it was Steve Martin and Chris Rock’s job to hold on to Jeff Bezos (“Good Actor!”) And the Scorsese film (“I loved The Irishman’s first series”). The duo repeatedly referred to the lack of female directors and the lack of nominees for color. Perhaps their best shot was Rock: “Drive here at night and see the terrible homeless problem in LA,” before Martin deliberately cut it off and said, “Thanks, Chris.” They ran offstage after finishing with, “Well, we had a great time not hosting tonight.” Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves’ chemistry on stage. The couple, who played a couple in the 2004 Something’s Gotta Give movie, were reunited with the award for the best original scenarios award. They seemed to have some unfinished business, Keaton referred to their time together by saying, “We really had some, let’s be honest, we had some good times,” Reeves concluded that she meant co-star Jack Nicholson . Keaton cut in, “I wouldn’t go that far.” Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig do their best. The comedy pair, a highlight of the Oscars last year, awarded prizes for production design and costume design. Rudolph and Wiig angrily came on stage to convince the directors in the audience that they “don’t just do comedy”. They also broke out a mash-up of songs to present the costume price, impressive on anything but a frowning Billie Eilish whose camera cut off quickly. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell Another presentation was given by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, the Downhill co-stars who have announced the awards for cinematography and editing. The pair has made a good contribution to listing all the roles of a cinematographer, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus sincerely saying: “It is also the cinematographer who knocks on the trailer door to let you know it’s time to set up and to make magic. ” Cats were thrown under the bus The idea that James Corden and Rebel Wilson appear in a full cat costume to award a prize can send an outburst of fear through your stomach, but actually created a brilliant line. “As cast members of the Cats movie, no one but we understands the importance of good visual effects,” Wilson said. The audience laughed. Bong Joon Ho says what everyone thinks. Initially Parasite’s victory over Best International Feature Film was bittersweet. Yes, it was deserved, but success in that category was almost guaranteed that it would not win the top prize. Or so it seemed then. Director Bong Joon Ho’s acceptance speech was warm and generous. He was, he said, proud to be the first winner of the rebranded award (until last year it was the best foreign language film), because it showed that Hollywood opened up to new ways of expression. Then he cut the chase. “I am very ready to drink tonight. Until the next morning.” It was a rule that he would repeat if he were pulled back on stage, and again (and again) to collect a whole series of awards that he didn’t even think he would win. As he told the audience to win as the best director after his surprise: “I thought my night was over.” It had not all happened by far when he accepted Parasite’s first prize, for best scenario, early in the night. While his co-writer, Han Jin Won, gave his speech, Bong enjoyed a private gig with his new statue, his first of four.

