The funeral of Manitoba's fallen RCMP officer, Allan Poapst, is Friday

Thousands are expected to do the last honor to a fallen RCMP officer from Manitoba on Friday.

The regimental service for Const. Allan Poapst will take place at Bell MTS Place from 11 a.m.

Tonight officers from across the country are preparing for tomorrow when we gather to honor one of us. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/pH32oy7iPr

– RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb), December 20, 2019

Poapst, father of three teenage girls, died in a bone accident involving two vehicles east of Route 90 and the Perimeter Highway on December 13.

Manitoba RCMP spokesman Sgt. Paul Manaigre said hundreds of officials from across North America are expected to attend the service, which is also open to the public.

Police say hundreds of police officers, military personnel and other first responders will march through downtown Winnipeg before the funeral.

The procession is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. It begins at the RBC Convention Center and heads north on Edmonton Street, turns east on Graham Avenue and then continues to Bell MTS Place.

The route of a procession planned for late RCMP Const through downtown Winnipeg. Allan Poapst.

Handout / RCMP

The doors of the arena on Portage Avenue and Donald Street open at 10 a.m. Guests should sit down until 10.45 a.m.

For those who cannot participate, Global News will broadcast the service live.

Those who want to share their condolences can send an email to [email protected]

