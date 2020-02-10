The funeral of a fallen officer is a waste of my day

A local news reporter who reported the funeral of a fallen Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was caught on a hot microphone and complained that the grim event was a waste of his day. This is a slap in the face for those who protect and serve. And a clear reminder to those of us behind the blue that we have to be diligent in our support and efforts to raise awareness.

Soldier Joseph Bullock killed in the series of duty

The soldier Joseph Bullock was shot on duty. His family now has to collect the pieces of their lives after Bullock has brutally lost service to the community. He also served our nation in the United States Air Force. That didn’t seem to be important to the WFLA reporter. He was bored with the funeral services that were charged with him.

The 42-year-old soldier stopped to help an allegedly disabled driver. One of the passengers in the car shot at Trooper Bullock as he approached.

The entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is mourning the loss of our own FHP soldier Joseph Bullock today. Please keep his family and team members in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kQ8zO0mVGF

– FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) February 5, 2020

The WFLA reporter flew over the funeral home while the funeral director was preparing the body of this police officer for a police escort during the funeral arrangements.

In my personal opinion, both the WFLA reporter and the pilot should be ashamed of it. Penetrate the overhead during such a solemn event. That alone was sacrilegious, but what the reporter said in the live feed was worse!

WFLA reporter said the funeral of a fallen officer was “a waste of my day”

“We can go back … it was a waste of my day,” said the Tampa reporter at the end of the following video. WFLA put the video online, but turned it off after noticing the reporter’s terrible comments.

This is incredibly disrespectful and has no pity on the family of the fallen soldier. Or for his colleagues, who also mourn the loss.

We live in a time when the police are regularly attacked by demonstrators. Still, it’s shocking to hear that the media are so opposed to Trooper Bullock’s murder.

WFLA apologizes

WFLA issued an issue an apology on their website.

Unfortunately, one of our reporters was frustrated during the live streaming coverage of the funeral procession in honor of the fallen FHP soldier Joseph Bullock when he was unable to locate the procession in time after our helicopter had to be refueled to continue reporting.

After landing and refueling, we had missed part of the procession and our photographer made a comment expressing his frustration. The comment was not intended to respect the soldier, his family, law enforcement community, or viewers who watched our procession streaming coverage.

We spoke to the FHP and apologized for any misunderstandings. We also want to apologize to our streaming audience.

Bullock served 19 years in the Florida State Highway Patrol. He left the Air Force in 1999 after serving as a senior pilot. This fallen hero was just recognized as Soldier of the Month in September 2019. After Bullock heroically pulled a passenger out of an overturned, partially submerged van that was involved in a crash.

The 42-year-old is survived by his parents and two sisters.

