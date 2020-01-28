The funds are ready for the Brighton Skate Park

The money has arrived and the work can now begin.

Tuesday, MPP David Piccini, Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP, announced $ 125,000 in Brighton Skate Park for the construction of a new skate park.

The Trillium grant serves to support the total costs of the project, namely $ 260,000.

Piccini says that the great thing about Trillium Grants is that they come from the basics.

Brighton Mayor Brian Ostrander says the community support for the project has been great.

Brighton councilor Ron Anderson says the basic support for the project was needed.

The tender for the new park is expected to be issued in April and will be approved in May. Construction will start in the summer and completion of the project is expected before the fall.

Countless people, the municipality, the Lions Club, Rotary and Knights of Columbus, along with other social organizations and companies, were part of the efforts to get a new park.

.