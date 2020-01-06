The FTC's COPPA rules for 2020 have frightened YouTube makers

Loading...

My son usually doesn’t ask me to watch YouTube videos. Especially not in this serious tone. Jim Salter

These are the “Reacticorns” – an Australian husband and wife Maxmello and Wengie. They wear unicorn pajamas and respond to videos. Welcome to YouTube.

The “Reacticorns” lost their grain due to the new COPPA 2020 enforcement guidelines, fearing that the pajamas would force them to label their contents as “child-friendly” – or may be fined $ 42,530 per video ,

The other day, as I was preparing to record a podcast, I received a Hangout message from my nine-year-old son. He wanted me to watch a video – one that he thought was very important – and then discuss it with him personally. It turned out that this video was a ten-minute clip by YouTube personality Maxmello, who runs the Reacticorns YouTube channel with his wife Wengie. He heartily appealed to his viewers to understand some of the unpopular changes he had made to the canal.

Already in September, YouTube settled two lawsuits filed by the FTC and the New York Attorney General for $ 170 million. The lawsuits alleged that Google’s YouTube account openly violated COPPA, the law protecting children’s privacy. COPPA relies on websites to target and collect personal information from children under the age of 13, and in some cases requires websites that are “directed to children” to obtain “verifiable parental consent” before collecting personal data. It also offers parents the opportunity to review this information once it has been collected.

Although YouTube’s Terms of Service state that users in the United States must be at least 13 years old, millions of American children – like my children – actually watch a lot of YouTube. In some cases, underage YouTubers see content without ever signing in. in other cases, they may use their parents’ account, or they or their parents may have created an account for them that is only over their age.

Before YouTube reached an agreement with the FTC, YouTube’s position was that YouTube’s terms of use exclude children and the content is only “family-friendly but general audience” rather than being explicitly targeted at children. It therefore did not have to comply with the COPPA regulations. The comparison confirms that some YouTube content is intended for children and therefore falls within the scope of COPPA. Google will endeavor to identify and label such content in the future.

The $ 170 million fines paid by YouTube are a stupid change compared to the staggering $ 38.9 billion the parent company Alphabet earned in the quarter. But in the future, the FTC would target and explain content creators directly – both bold and italic – so we know they are very serious. “COPPA applies [to the creators of YouTube content] It would also be the case if the channel owner had his own website or app.“FTC chairman Joseph Simons underlines how serious the agency is when it comes to directly addressing doers by calling them” fish in a barrel “at a press conference.

The FTC chairman, Joseph Simons, described the creators of YouTube content at this press conference at 3:10 p.m. as “fish in a barrel,” with the FTC holding the gun.

In other words, although YouTubers never collect, receive, or have access to children’s personal information themselves, they are now hooked personally for up to $ 42,530 per video if they don’t report directly. These videos are made for kids. The FTC continues to set guidelines to determine whether content is directed to children:

the object,

visual content,

the use of cartoon characters or child-friendly activities and incentives,

the type of music or other audio content,

the age of the models,

the presence of celebrities or celebrities that appeal to children,

Language or other characteristics of the website,

whether advertising that advertises or appears on the website is directed at children, and

competent and reliable empirical evidence about the age of the audience.

So far, the solution seems obvious: if a bunch of kids like your things, you call them kids, right? YouTube content creators like Maxmello and Wengie – just like YouTube even before September – consider their content “family-friendly and general, but not child-friendly” – mark all of their content and continue. Simple.

Unfortunately, many authors fear that YouTube’s handling of the new “child-friendly” content essentially boils down to presenting this content – to quote the late great Douglas Adams – on the floor of a locked filing cabinet in a disused toilet Door labeled “Beware of the leopard”.

YouTube gaming content creator Chadtronic states that videos labeled “For Children” that have no notifications and comments are not searchable, are not suggested or recommended, and generate 90 percent less revenue. Although Chadtronic has not released its claims, it is widely shared by other content creators who are concerned about both legal liability and the impact of the new rules on their earnings.

Chadtronic, the producer of image enlargement / YouTube content, believes that marking a video as “Made for Kids” essentially ensures that it does not make any noteworthy money and is not widely seen.

We couldn’t find evidence that videos were “no longer searchable” for children – or a reliable estimate of the exact impact on ad revenue – but an official announcement from YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki confirmed that comments, notifications, and personalized ads were not more possible are all disabled on such videos. The lack of push notifications causes traffic to slow down on newly posted videos. As a result, YouTube’s AI-based recommendation system cancels the priority of this creator’s videos because it characterizes them as “less appealing”.

In somewhat brighter news, Wojcicki also announced that YouTube will continue to “invest in the future of high quality child, family and educational content” by setting up a $ 100 million fund dedicated to creating “thoughtful, original child content” is dedicated.

A concerned parent’s thoughts

As a parent, I’m happy that the FTC takes children’s data protection seriously, but I’m doubtful how the agency handles it. It’s easy to call “silly” YouTube channels unimportant, but the reality is that people have had whole careers about producing popular, popular content for both children and “child-loving adults” – and neither have these people They have no control over how their viewers’ data is collected and used, nor do they have enormous legal teams to defeat “handbag” settlements, as YouTube did.

The things I’m genuinely worried about my kids’ safety on YouTube – trolls who spill suicide instructions in videos or make Peppa Pig bleach beverages, or bizarre AI-generated content that keeps young minds on unforeseen and unproductive Shape it in a subtle way – will be far less affected. The trolls probably don’t make any noteworthy income, and the AI ​​farms are already working on the principle of huge amounts of cheap waste, instead of employing people directly to carefully create engaging videos.

I hope Wojcicki’s $ 100 million fund alleviates the impact on content creators like Blippi and the parents behind Ryan’s World. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that creators like Chadtronic or Maxmello and Wengie, who create “child-friendly” content for general audience consumption, will find help. Such content could easily run counter to FTC enforcement – but would likely not fit YouTube’s classification of “thoughtful, original child’s content” because it’s primarily not intended for children.

Listing image from Reacticorns / YouTube