the frustrating art of social awkwardness

Speaking Simulator gives you control of an undercover Android with an absurd and manual mechanism for interacting with people. It is often as frustrating as it is funny, but it has its moments.

As Blank Textsfield, you have to infiltrate people’s culture by perfectly replicating their intricate speeches and rituals. To do this, open, close and stretch your mouth with a thumbstick while you twirl your heavy, uncomfortable tongue with the other to follow a script.

Being a bouncer requires serenity and self-control or not.

It’s like a mix of Surgeon Simulator and Guitar Hero, except that it’s even harder to nail consistently, with the result that you often flick your teeth while stuttering and stammering uncontrollably.

As such, Speaking Simulator really has only one joke: Blank is appalling when it looks like a normal person, but the normal people it speaks of never seem to notice. As you speak, the grotesquely distorted face is clearly flawed, and the more you fail, the worse it gets – with smoking and sparkling eyes or a nose opening like a kettle lid and splashing oil – but your goals seem to think this is an attractive one or commanding property.